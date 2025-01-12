Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland defender Aji Alese suffered an injury during Saturday’s FA Cup defeat against Stoke City

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a third round tie played in front of a sparse home crowd, and that ultimately proved to be just as sparse on both intrigue and enthusiasm. Sunderland are out of this year’s FA Cup after succumbing to an extra time sucker-punch from Stoke City at a frostbitten Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, and that sound you can hear is the entirety of Wearside shrugging its shoulders in unison.

Ever since Regis Le Bris came into the club and wrangled this precocious squad into proper Championship contenders, promotion has been the priority - and as such, cup competition has always felt more like an interruption than an opportunity. We saw it back in August, when the head coach named a second string side against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup, and he rang the changes once again this weekend. It’s not that Sunderland weren’t trying to progress to the next round, but rather that there is a general understanding they have bigger fish to fry this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And sprinkled amongst the apathy, there were plenty of moments of genuine promise; U21s captain Harrison Jones made his first start at senior level, and equipped himself admirably alongside fellow academy graduates Chris Rigg and Dan Neil in the heart of midfield; Milan Aleksic opened his account for the Black Cats with a well-taken finish that dragged his side back to parity and forced the contest towards (a not wholly welcome) extra time; the mythical Salis Abdul Samed finally made his bow in red and white, and hinted at the injection of quality that his return to fitness should bring.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Elsewhere, teenage striker Trey Ogunsuyi came off the bench to make his first team debut, while Adil Aouchiche continued to stake his claim for a prolonged role in Le Bris’ plans with another lively display out on the left flank, and new signing Enzo Le Fée was paraded around proudly in front of the decimated home crowd before kick-off. In other words, as hard as they may have been to spot, there were some green shoots poking through the frost.

But there were also blows to absorb too, and not least the cruel injury to Aji Alese that led to him being stretchered off shortly before the hour mark. On first glance, it looked nasty; a twisted knee, immediate concern from those nearest him, and a considerable break in play. In his post-match press conference, Le Bris suggested that he would have to wait for a full diagnosis on his defender, but conceded that the issue appeared “serious”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if Alese is to be sidelined for any notable length of time, then Sunderland could be forced into considering their options at full-back this month. Even heading into the January transfer window, the consensus was that the Black Cats would be well-advised to recruit in that area of the pitch. Beyond de facto starters Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin, viable options are frighteningly thin on the ground. Niall Huggins is still some way from full fitness, Leo Hjelde - by his own admission - prefers playing at centre-back, and likewise, Luke O’Nien is better deployed in the middle where possible. Take Alese out of the equation too, and the Black Cats have a real lack of depth that could become an obnoxious problem at any moment.

Over to you, then, Kristjaan Speakman. If the sporting director wasn’t already trawling through his reams and reams of data to find the perfect covering full-back this winter, surely he must be now. Even if Alese’s injury is not as bad as first feared - and everybody of a Mackem persuasion hopes that is the case - this latest setback has only served to reemphasise a lingering shortcoming in Sunderland’s roster. The Black Cats will likely have a number of transfer priorities on their agenda between now and the end of the window, but signing a defender surely has to be chief among them.