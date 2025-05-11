Dan Ballard produced a stunning display away against Coventry City in the first-leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard admitted he was both surprised and nervous to start Friday’s Championship play-off semi-final first leg against Coventry City—yet ended the night as one of the Black Cats’ standout performers in a 2-1 away win.

Ballard, who had not started a match in over two months due to a hamstring injury, was thrust back into Régis Le Bris' starting XI for the crunch tie at the CBS Arena. The 25-year-old repaid that faith with a superb performance, helping Sunderland take a valuable advantage into Tuesday’s second leg at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the match, Ballard said: "To be honest, I didn't expect to be starting. I've been out for a long time—it’s been 10 weeks since my last start—so I put in a lot of hard work just to be fit and available for these games. I always had it in the back of my mind that I probably wouldn’t play, so to get the gaffer's trust and be selected was a real confidence booster."

Despite his doubts, the centre-back delivered a performance full of grit and focus, admitting the occasion came with a fair share of nerves. "I was nervous going into the game, not having started for a while. I didn’t know how the body would hold up either. It was a tough game, but I really enjoyed it."

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Ballard also acknowledged the wider context of Sunderland’s win. The Black Cats had failed to register a league win at Coventry since 1985 and came into the tie on the back of a poor run of form. But Ballard insisted the squad approached the match with belief and determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been a tough run, and we’ve struggled here in recent years—as has the club generally for the past 40 years or so. So, the odds were probably against us. But we stuck to a clear game plan and didn’t let recent results affect us. The boys came into this full of confidence and belief."

Looking ahead to the decisive second leg, Ballard stressed that the prize on offer—a place at Wembley for the Championship play-off final—would be all the motivation Sunderland need. "There’s a fantastic prize at the end of the second game. We all want to be at Wembley. There’ll be pressure and nerves, of course, but this group has shown all season what they’re capable of. The lads will be up for it, no question."

Sunderland now prepare to welcome Coventry to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night with one foot in the final, but Ballard and his teammates know they’ll need another big performance to finish the job with the tie by no means decided.

What did Le Bris say after the game against Coventry City?

Le Bris admitted that he had been uncomfortable in the first half with Coventry’s dominance down their right flank but believed his half-time tweaks proved key.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We did really well this season and of course, the last period was a little bit different but it was our plan to refresh our squad to create the condition to have the full squad available,” Le Bris said. You saw how important it was today, the energy and the commitment was there. You need this in play-off football.

“I was not really comfortable in the first half, they overloaded their right side and we were outnumbered. I think it was a little bit tough for us. We fixed the problem during the half-time tweak so even if we conceded crosses and throw ins in the second half, the balls we were recovering were different. They were better for us and we felt it was possible to create the link to counter attack. This was our game plan because we knew have those threats with our forwards. They can manage big spaces and they showed that it was possible.

“It's tough to create this mindset to defend the box to be fair but it's a really strong quality of this team,” Le Bris added. “I was surprised early in the season to see this behaviour because they want to defend their box, their goalkeeper and their goal. They stick together all the time. Even when it's tough you can feel this energy. In this period it's more about mindset than tactics and technical qualities. For sure, it helps. The mindset is so important.

"We [have been] talking a lot about complacency, consistency, discipline, because young players before making mistakes can just be driven by the dynamic of the game, the score. Now the game is finished so I was really impressed again today. I was impressed by the level of maturity today. It was tough, it wasn't an easy game but they stayed connected and grounded in out principles. This was the main principle of our success today."