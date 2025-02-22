Sunderland host Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has admitted that he expects Hull City to take a more “pragmatic” approach when they face the Black Cats on Saturday lunchtime, compared to when the two sides last met in October.

Le Bris’ side ran out 1-0 winners at the MKM Stadium that day, with Wilson Isidor’s stunning breakaway solo effort settling the encounter in Sunderland’s favour. At the time, the Tigers were under the management of Tim Walter, but the German was relieved of his duties in late November and subsequently replaced by Ruben Selles.

Since the Spaniard’s arrival in early December, Hull have shown signs of promise, increasing their points per game average from 0.88 under Walter to 1.15 under his successor while also claiming notable victories over the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United, as well as a battling 3-3 draw against Leeds United shortly after the turn of the year.

And taking all of that into account, Le Bris is of the opinion that the Tigers will represent a different proposition for his side compared to the team they faced in their last meeting. Speaking in a press conference ahead of Saturday’s match, the Frenchman said: “First game, when we analysed Hull, it was an unusual way of playing. I think now they are more pragmatic. Still with players who can build under pressure, but probably less risky.

“They’ve showed their good qualities away many times, and we will see what will be their structure, their ambition, their impetus at home. We still have to be aware of different ideas.”

Addressing his side’s performance against Hull immediately after the final whistle back in October, Le Bris told a press conference: “In this game we had two different scenarios. In the first half we dominated the ball and the problem was to create in the final third, especially from the side and then to deal with their counter attacks. We didn't expect this, we thought it would be a different game. We tired but maybe we could cross earlier, improve some positions to deal with the break.

“We solved it at half time but then the scenario was different, they kept the ball as they liked to do. This what we were prepared for and we did well. Then the flow of the game was for them for six, seven minutes and they miss a big chance. Then we were prepared to use our counter because this is a strength for us, and Wilson made the difference.

"We spoke a lot about the way of managing the momentum of the game because we are still a young team and sometimes we want to always attack without taking into the account the way the game is developing. In this game we felt we wanted to keep the ball, face the pressure and we controlled the game better than we have done before away from home. I think the team is getting better from our experiences, some elements of our game are better than before."