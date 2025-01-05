Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The central defender started for Régis Le Bris as Sunderland defeated Portsmouth in the Championship on Sunday

Sunderland defender Chris Mepham has delivered his verdict on Sunday’s win against Portsmouth in the Championship at the Stadium of Light.

Wilson Isidor's early goal, his third in four games, proved the difference between the two sides. Portsmouth battled hard and put up stout resistance even after Marlon Pack's second-half red card, but the Black Cats held on for another crucial home win.

Mepham started once again for head coach Régis Le Bris in the heart of the Black Cats’ defence alongside partner Luke O’Nien as Sunderland kept a clean sheet against Portsmouth. The result saw the Wearsiders close the gap to the automatic promotion places to just two points, with the club also now 11 points from seventh place.

“Again, probably a little bit short of our best, but I still feel like we created a lot of clear-cut chances and I keep saying it, but probably another day we could be three or four nil up,” Mepham reflected after the game. “So, yes, I think we probably limited them to a few chances without us being really our best.

“But another win, it's nice to get a clean sheet. It feels like it's been a while. So, yes, a good day's work and a bit of time now to recover before the next Championship game. I think we probably had a few more gears to get out of It's encouraging that even though we're not our best, we can still create three, four, five really good opportunities that on another day you'd like to think we'd take.

“I think we controlled the second half. Probably, yes, I think we did control the second half, but I think we can probably see the game out and be more calmer to make it less tense. But, you know, I think with them being down to 10 men and being 1-0 down, they're obviously going to throw the kitchen sink at it. So, yes, I thought we weathered the storm well.”

The Wales international also praised Sunderland’s strike force after the game against Portsmouth after Mayenda and Isidor combined for the winning goal, with the pair looking dangerous since head coach Régis Le Bris’ switch from a 4-3-3 to a 4-4-2 in recent weeks.

“Another really good finish from Wilson,” Mepham reflected after the game. “He looked the real threat for us again. He pounces on the mistake from Marlon Pack to get him sent off. And obviously, he had the offside goal as well. I thought him and Eli again today. They looked the real threat.

“I think we're really playing to their strengths now, getting them in behind, playing on the counter-attack and we've shown time and time again this year that's where they're at their most dangerous. And I think Wilson showed that clinical edge again now that he probably lacked for a couple of games, but he looks back to his absolute best now. At the other end of the pitch, like you said, great to get a clean sheet today.”