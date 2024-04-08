Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke has called on Leeds United to ‘see the bigger picture’ as they look to return to winning ways against Sunderland on Tuesday night. The Whites have been in stunning form in recent months as what seemed like a likely play-off push has now seen targets amended to a genuine challenge for the Championship title.

However, their attempts to put serious pressure on the likes of Ipswich Town and Leicester City suffered a blow on Saturday when Farke’s men fell to a 2-1 defeat at play-off contenders Coventry City. A goal in each half from former Sunderland loan star Ellis Simms and United States international Hadji Wright left the Whites up against it and they were unable to complete a comeback, despite Joel Piroe reducing the arrears with just under quarter of an hour remaining

The defeat against the Sky Blues left Leeds sat two points adrift of leaders Leicester and a point behind second placed Ipswich ahead of their Elland Road clash with an out-of-form Sunderland side. Farke has revealed his players have been ‘self-critical’ after a rare loss but insisted they should remain in a positive frame of mind ahead of their meeting with the Black Cats.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Whites boss said: “It’s a special feeling because we are not used to having a day after a loss in this year and it also allows us in the first 24 hours to be disappointed, to suffer a little bit. It allows us to be self-critical a little bit, especially in the dressing room. I don’t like vanity, I like to speak and I don’t like to sugar coat a game when we are not at our best and we weren’t at our best away at Coventry.

“It allows us to be self-critical but there is also an importance not to dwell on it and to see the bigger picture. Around Christmas, when we were around 17 points behind Leicester, if someone had said with five games to go we’d be two points behind them, ok, they have a game in hand and Ipswich were 10 or 12 points away, now are just one point behind, and several points ahead of Southampton, if someone told us it would be this scenario with five games to go I think many people would have said it’s not realistic.

“(There is) a lot to be proud and it’s important for us to see the bigger picture but also in the last 24 hours to speak about what we have to improve to be there with better performances and results - and that is what we have done.”

Farke also refuted claims the battle for the Championship title was now a three-horse race between Ipswich, Leicester and his own side. Southampton currently sit 12 points adrift of the automatic promotion places but also have the benefit of holding two games in hand on Ipswich and Leeds as they face up to a run of seven games in 26 days between now and the end of the season. Farke has claimed the Saints are more than capable of putting together a late charge towards the top two and believes Russell Martin’s side can not be ruled out of the race.