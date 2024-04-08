Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United defender Connor Roberts may not yet be ready to start against Sunderland, according to reports.

The Welshman returned to Daniel Farke’s squad in their 2-1 defeat against Coventry City on Saturday and played the second half at the CBS Arena after coming on at right-back.

However, Phil Hay of The Athletic has suggested that the Burnley loanee might not yet be fit to start against Sunderland on Tuesday at Elland Road with such a quick turnaround between games.

Speaking on The Square Ball he said: “That would seem to me, with Gray pushing into midfield, like an easy change to make. The only question I think will be how long Roberts can play for.