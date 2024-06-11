Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have signed a new long-term agreement with iconic kit supplier hummel

Hummel's UK CEO has told Sunderland fans to expect six 'fully bespoke' kits for the new campaign, as well as a raft of retro merchandise.

Neil Burke has said in an interview with the i newspaper that the company is planning to 'smash all records' in what they say is one of their biggest deals financially. The first kit is expected to be released towards the end of this month, with more to follow over the course of the summer. In one interesting new detail for supporters, Burke confirmed that there will be multiple goalkeeper kits on sale. Sunderland's new chief business officer David Bruce told The Echo earlier this summer that he believes supporters will see a huge improvement in both the quality and availability of products on offer.

"We want to smash all records,” Burke told the i.

“We believe we can do it with what we offer and the fanatical fans, we believe we can smash home, away, third and even goalkeeper kits. Even goalkeeper is completely bespoke so it’s going to be six new kits every year. We’ve got a five-year contract and hopefully in that time the club will be in the Premier League, which would be amazing. It’d only get better. But it has to be right for the fans. David Bruce always talks about that. In every conversation it’s ‘What is best for the fans’. He always talks about that. Too many years it hasn’t quite worked for whatever reason and we have to put a stop to that.”

In an extensive interview, Burke also revealed that hummel had held talks personally with club chairman and majority shareholder Kyril Louis-Dreyfus ahead of the deal being agreed.

“We like to get clubs out to Aarhus, which is where our headquarters are based," he said.