4 . Dan Ballard

Transfermarkt valuation: £4,000,000 Our verdict: This looks well short of what would realistically tempt Sunderland to sell one of their star players. Has just come off a brilliant campaign and is now a very experienced player at both club and international level, and still clearly has a lot of room to grow and develop further. Having signed a new deal last summer, he is under contract until the summer of 2027 and so it would take a major bid to force Sunderland to part with a play who looks absolutely vital to their promotion aspirations over the next two seasons. Our valuation: Hard to see how a bid of less than £10,000,000 would be successful given his importance and the cost it would take to effectively replace him. It might even take a bid in the region of £12,500,000 to £15,000,000. Photo: Dan Ballard