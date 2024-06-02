Sunderland’s search for a new head coach remains unresolved but the transfer talk is already picking up ahead of what looks certain to be a huge summer window for the club.
Unsurprisingly, some of the best young players at the club are being linked with top-tier switches. Jack Clarke is said to have significant interest from Southampton amongst others, while Jobe Bellingham is a target for Crystal Palace and a host of other clubs. Sunderland have been clear that they are in no rush to sell any of their key assets, but it is already clear that this will be a testing window on that front. So what are the valuations of each player and what fee will they actually command if they are to leave? Here, we assess the valuation from football website transfermarkt.com of each player and put that into context to arrive at what is likely to be the club’s true valuation this summer
1. Anthony Patterson
Transfermarkt value: €12 million Our verdict: Not a million miles off. There’s a few factors to consider here, however, that would probably push Sunderland’s valuation a little higher. One is that he is under contract for another four years, which puts the club in a huge position of strength. They’ll also know that his already significant experience, and his homegrown status, make him particularly desirable to Premier League clubs. Our valuation: Sunderland are in a good position and so they would probably be able to stand firm on any bid less than £15 million, before additional performance-based clauses. Photo: FRANK REID
2. Nathan Bishop
Transfermarkt value: €300k Our verdict: Probably about right. Bishop has two years left to run on his contract and has won a lot of praise behind the scenes this season for his professionalism. Has real pedigree after his long association with Manchester United but still only a couple of seasons of regular, senior football under his belt. Our valuation: £300,000 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Alex Bass
Transfermarkt value: €275,000 Our verdict: Pretty much spot on. Bishop only has one year to run on his current deal, though Sunderland do have the option to extend automatically for a further campaign. Has enjoyed a good campaign on loan at AFC Wimbledon in League Two, which will likely lead to further EFL interest. Our valuation: £250,000 Photo: Frank Reid
4. Dan Ballard
Transfermarkt valuation: £4,000,000 Our verdict: This looks well short of what would realistically tempt Sunderland to sell one of their star players. Has just come off a brilliant campaign and is now a very experienced player at both club and international level, and still clearly has a lot of room to grow and develop further. Having signed a new deal last summer, he is under contract until the summer of 2027 and so it would take a major bid to force Sunderland to part with a play who looks absolutely vital to their promotion aspirations over the next two seasons. Our valuation: Hard to see how a bid of less than £10,000,000 would be successful given his importance and the cost it would take to effectively replace him. It might even take a bid in the region of £12,500,000 to £15,000,000. Photo: Dan Ballard
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.