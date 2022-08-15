Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A split second later, following four quick touches, Pritchard had managed to knock the ball past Rangers midfielders Stefan Johansen and Sam Field, before presenting team-mate Dan Neil with a shot at goal.

Neil’s effort was saved by goalkeeper Seny Dieng, yet Ross Stewart was alert to convert the rebound. Pritchard’s role was key.

The 29-year-old also set up Sunderland’s second goal in this 2-2 draw, even if Johansen’s tackle diverted the ball into the path of Ellis Simms to score.

Alex Pritchard played a key role in Sunderland's second goal against QPR. Picture by FRANK REID

While Simms and Stewart have grabbed the headlines with five goals in two games between them, Pritchard’s influence behind them can’t be underestimated.

Against QPR the player’s use of the ball was excellent in the first half, as he completed 26 out of 30 attempted passes to help Sunderland dominate possession.

Most of those passes were directed into the feet of Clarke, as Pritchard regularly drifted out to the left to help create overloads against the visitors’ narrow 4-3-2-1 formation.

A glance at Pritchard’s 30 received passes show the majority came on the left side of the pitch, with 10 of them coming from Dennis Cirkin, who once again started on the left of a back three in a 3-4-1-2 formation.

Alex Pritchard's received passes vs QPR (Wyscout).

Yet with Sunderland defending a two-goal lead, the dynamics of the match changed in the second half as QPR brought on Tyler Roberts and switched to a 4-2-3-1 system.

Naturally the Black Cats dropped deeper, meaning Pritchard had less opportunities to receive the ball and showcase his attacking qualities.

With QPR right-back Osman Kakay starting to venture forward more often, Pritchard was still required to cover space on Sunderland’s left after the interval, assisting Clarke with his defensive duties.

Then at the 60-minute mark Neil also changed his side’s shape to play with a 4-2-3-1 system, with Pritchard in his accustomed No 10 role, a switch which appeared to give the side more balance again before two late goals from the visitors.