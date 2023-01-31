The Black Cats are trying to sign at least one more striker before tonight’s 11pm deadline, with top scorer Ross Stewart facing a spell on the sidelines after being stretchered off against Fulham on Saturday.

Sunderland have explored the possibility of re-signing Ellis Simms from Everton, yet a decision ultimately rests with the Premier League club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the arrival of defender Joe Anderson on Wearside, there has also been interest in Sunderland defender Bailey Wright, with Championship club Rotherham reportedly interested.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray Picture by FRANK REID

But while the transfer window is set to slam shut at 11pm this evening, the Black Cats could have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of any further incomings or outgoings.

As per EFL rules, Sunderland and their league rivals can be given until 1am to complete the deal - providing the club has submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic, including the clubs and player involved and fee being paid, if there is one.

Deal sheets cannot be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad