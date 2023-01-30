Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Ellis Simms spotted, Joe Anderson signs plus Ross Stewart injury latest
It’s transfer deadline day - and it could be a busy end to the window at Sunderland.
The Black Cats were only aiming to make a few signings to improve their squad this month, yet significant injuries to captain Corry Evans and top scorer Ross Stewart have forced them to reassess their plans.
After Stewart was stretchered off during Saturday’s FA Cup match at Fulham, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray could be seen having a lengthy chat with the club’s head of recruitment Stuart Harvey.
And after the arrivals of Pierre Ekwah, Isaac Lihadji and Joe Gelhardt, the Black Cats’ transfer business is not expected to be done there.
We’ll have live updates and the latest news right up until tonight’s 11pm deadline:
Key Events
- Sunderland are still looking to make more signings before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.
- The Black Cats have made three new additions this month with Pierre Ekwah,Isaac Lihadji and Joe Gelhardt joining the club.
- Injuries to Ross Stewart and Corry Evans have forced the club to reassess their plans.
- There may also be outgoings before tonight’s deadline.