The Black Cats were only aiming to make a few signings to improve their squad this month, yet significant injuries to captain Corry Evans and top scorer Ross Stewart have forced them to reassess their plans.

After Stewart was stretchered off during Saturday’s FA Cup match at Fulham, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray could be seen having a lengthy chat with the club’s head of recruitment Stuart Harvey.

And after the arrivals of Pierre Ekwah, Isaac Lihadji and Joe Gelhardt, the Black Cats’ transfer business is not expected to be done there.

Transfer deadline day.