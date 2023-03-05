Tony Mowbray’s side conceded four times in a dismal second half, with forwards Tyrese Campbell and Dwight Gayle both bagging a brace.

Stoke midfielder Will Smallbone also registered three assists, including for Josh Laurent’s opening goal, and the Southampton loanee was a constant threat for the visitors.

Southampton loanee Will Smallbone playing for Stoke City. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

As they did during last weekend’s 2-1 defeat against Coventry, Tony Mowbray’s side saw more of the ball but looked more vulnerable on the counter attack.

In Evans’ absence, Mowbray has tried moving Dan Neil into a deeper role, and decided to effectively play with two number 10s in Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard against Stoke.

Yet, once again, Sunderland presented their opponents with too much space in front of their defensive line, with Smallbone taking full advantage.

Mowbray did change things at half-time, when the score was still only 1-0, bringing on Edouard Michut in place of forward Joe Gelhardt to try and gain more control in the engine room.

Yet Sunderland still looked vulnerable in the middle of the park, with two goals inside 13 minutes of the restart giving them a mountain to climb.

Sunderland were trying to sign another experienced holding midfielder as back-up for Evans back in the summer, yet the deal couldn’t be completed.

Fortunately for the Black Cats, their captain was regularly available during the first half of the campaign, while Neil and Michut produced some encouraging performances at the start of this year.

Still, Sunderland’s midfield has looked lightweight in recent matches, with a lack of options in the holding role apparent.

Luke O’Nien moved into midfield against QPR last month but has filled in at full-back against Rotherham and Stoke.

Abdoullah Ba has looked more effective further forward, while Pierre Ekwah is still yet to start a senior fixture following his January move from West Ham.