Josh Laurent's early goal gave his side a slender lead at half time but it was 45 minutes in which they kept Sunderland at arm's length.

They ran amok in the second half, scoring four goals in an excellent counter-attacking display that exposed the Black Cats as they tried to force their way back into the proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil says he knew his former side would be vulnerable without the experience of Corry Evans at the base of midfield, and praised Southampton loanee Will Smallbone for exploiting the space to devastating effect.

Stoke City boss Alex Neil

Neil said the clash was a contrast of styles and echoed Tony Mowbray's sentiment that his team had played to their strengths better than the home side, unusually ponderous in possession, had played to theirs.

"We knew what type of game it was going to be and what we wanted to make sure we did was prevent Sunderland from playing in the wee pockets like they do, and just make sure that we didn't let them get any flow in the game," Neil said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And that when we turned the ball over, we were really dangerous in transition. The gameplan for us worked as well as it could and I think once you get the first goal, the game opens up even more and they start to force it, become more expansive and leave more space for us to counter.

"I knew it was going to be a contrast in styles, we're big, powerful and strong and Sunderland are a lot more technical, move the ball well. I felt it was going to be who did it better and I think we did.

"Naturally, goals change games. I've been confident for weeks, I've talked a lot about how we're playing well and statistically we're good, but we've not backed it up and so everyone thinks you're talking nonsense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know what I'm doing, and I was really confident that we could put in a good performance and win today. I understand Sunderland's strengths and where their weaknesses lie, and we've done what we needed to as well as we could.

"We carried a real threat today, we knew we were going to be a real threat in transition and Will Smallbone was sensational again. "I knew with Corry Evans missing they didn't have a natural sitting midfield player, so breaking from the middle of the pitch was always going to be an issue for them - Will has got unbelievable legs and is always going to land in behind their defence.

"We were able to exploit that but at the end of the day, it's easy to say it and you have to execute it - he did that unbelievably well."