News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Trai Hume during Sunderland's match against Stoke.
Trai Hume during Sunderland's match against Stoke.
Trai Hume during Sunderland's match against Stoke.

'Leggy': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after heavy Stoke City defeat - including two 3s

Sunderland were beaten 5-1 by Stoke at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?

By Phil Smith
3 minutes ago

The Black Cats fell behind four minutes before half-time when they were caught on the counter attack and Josh Laurent converted from close range.

It got much worse for the hosts straight after the interval as Tyrese Campbell scored twice in three minutes to give Alex Neil’s side a commanding lead.

Alex Pritchard managed to pull a goal back, before a brace from Dwight Gayle put the match beyond doubt.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

1. Anthony Patterson - 5

Little he could do about the first goals in the game as Sunderland were completely exposed on the counter. The fifth was poor - coming for a free kick and getting nowhere near it as Gayle converted. 5

Photo: Martin Swinney

Photo Sales

2. Trai Hume - 4

One of a number of players who would benefit from a bit of a rest as he struggles to produce his best. Not at his most incisive in possession or out of it. 4

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Daniel Ballard - 4

Started well through the first half and competed well but struggled to impose himself on the second as Sunderland ran badly out of steam. 4

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. Danny Batth - 4

Did OK in the first half for the main but was completely exposed for the second. 4

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Phil SmithStoke CityStadium of LightSunderlandTony MowbrayAlex Neil