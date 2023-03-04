'Leggy': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after heavy Stoke City defeat - including two 3s
Sunderland were beaten 5-1 by Stoke at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats fell behind four minutes before half-time when they were caught on the counter attack and Josh Laurent converted from close range.
It got much worse for the hosts straight after the interval as Tyrese Campbell scored twice in three minutes to give Alex Neil’s side a commanding lead.
Alex Pritchard managed to pull a goal back, before a brace from Dwight Gayle put the match beyond doubt.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light: