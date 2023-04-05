How many points Sunderland need to reach the Championship play-offs this season

Despite starting the year with confidence of a play-off chase, Sunderland’s form has dipped in recent months and they have found themselves fall behind the top six with 54 points.

If the Black Cats are to be with a chance of winning back-to-back promotions then they will have to give one huge push in these final seven games. In fact, the four next matches could be vital for Sunderland as they take on teams all below them in the Championship table.

Tony Mowbray’s side will host Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City, as well as taking the trip to Cardiff later this month. They will be eager to claim maximum points and boost their chances of a play-off fight.

Here is how many points were needed to reach sixth place in the Championship over the last decade...

1 . 2022 Luton Town - 75 pts Photo Sales

2 . 2021 Bournemouth - 77 pts Photo Sales

3 . 2020 Swansea City - 70 pts Photo Sales

4 . 2019 Derby County - 74 pts Photo Sales