News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
4 minutes ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
3 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
6 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
7 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
7 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites

How many points do Sunderland need to get in the play-offs? Last 10 seasons analysed - gallery

How many points Sunderland need to reach the Championship play-offs this season

Molly Burke
By Molly Burke
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST

Despite starting the year with confidence of a play-off chase, Sunderland’s form has dipped in recent months and they have found themselves fall behind the top six with 54 points.

If the Black Cats are to be with a chance of winning back-to-back promotions then they will have to give one huge push in these final seven games. In fact, the four next matches could be vital for Sunderland as they take on teams all below them in the Championship table.

Tony Mowbray’s side will host Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City, as well as taking the trip to Cardiff later this month. They will be eager to claim maximum points and boost their chances of a play-off fight.

Here is how many points were needed to reach sixth place in the Championship over the last decade...

Luton Town - 75 pts

1. 2022

Luton Town - 75 pts

Photo Sales
Bournemouth - 77 pts

2. 2021

Bournemouth - 77 pts

Photo Sales
Swansea City - 70 pts

3. 2020

Swansea City - 70 pts

Photo Sales
Derby County - 74 pts

4. 2019

Derby County - 74 pts

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SunderlandTony Mowbray