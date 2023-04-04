News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
2 hours ago Donald Trump: Ex-president pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
3 hours ago Endeavour confirms WWE and UFC merger in multi-billion dollar deal
4 hours ago Gamers frustrated as internet outage hits servers
5 hours ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
5 hours ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?

Sunderland’s expected goals total compared to Burnley, West Brom and rivals - gallery

A look at how Sunderland’s expected goals total compares to their Championship rivals.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:37 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 20:00 BST

Sunderland are on course for a solid first season back in the Championship, heading for a mid-table finish.

The Black Cats are currently seven points off the top six, while they have already all-but secured safety with seven games still to play. It’s an impressive first season back in the second tier for Sunderland, but how do their expected goals compare to their Championship rivals? Expected goals sets an average expected goals total for each team based on the quality of the chances created in games.

Here we count down from the team with the best expected goals total to the worst.

Expected goals: 1.86

1. Sheffield United

Expected goals: 1.86

Photo Sales
Expected goals: 1.8

2. Burnley

Expected goals: 1.8

Photo Sales
Expected goals: 1.69

3. West Brom

Expected goals: 1.69

Photo Sales
Expected goals: 1.67

4. Stoke City

Expected goals: 1.67

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Black CatsSunderland