Sunderland’s expected goals total compared to Burnley, West Brom and rivals - gallery
A look at how Sunderland’s expected goals total compares to their Championship rivals.
Sunderland are on course for a solid first season back in the Championship, heading for a mid-table finish.
The Black Cats are currently seven points off the top six, while they have already all-but secured safety with seven games still to play. It’s an impressive first season back in the second tier for Sunderland, but how do their expected goals compare to their Championship rivals? Expected goals sets an average expected goals total for each team based on the quality of the chances created in games.
Here we count down from the team with the best expected goals total to the worst.