News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
1 hour ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
3 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
3 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
3 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
3 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK

Where Sunderland sit in the Championship form table over last 10 games compared to Stoke City, Middlesbrough and Burnley - gallery

Where Sunderland sit in the Championship’s form table over the last 10 games

Molly Burke
By Molly Burke
Published 5th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST

Sunderland fans have been left surprised by the team’s brilliant campaign following their promotion to the Championship. While many predicted a relegation battle or bottom-half finish, the Black Cats have spent most of the season chasing a play-off spot.

However, after previously sitting inside the top six, Sunderland’s form has dropped off in recent months and they now sit in 12th place. Tony Mowbray’s side could still reach the play-offs if they can close the seven-point gap, but it seems an unlikely scenario.

As the Championship enters the final run-in, we take a look at where Sunderland sit in the form table over the last 10 games compared to their rivals.

W7 D1 L2 GF27 GA11

1. Middlesbrough - 22 pts

W7 D1 L2 GF27 GA11

Photo Sales
W6 D4 L0 GF19 GA3

2. Burnley - 22 pts

W6 D4 L0 GF19 GA3

Photo Sales
W5 D4 L1 GF16 GA9

3. Coventry City - 19 pts

W5 D4 L1 GF16 GA9

Photo Sales
W5 D4 L1 GF11 GA6

4. Luton Town - 19 pts

W5 D4 L1 GF11 GA6

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Sunderland