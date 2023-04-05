Where Sunderland sit in the Championship’s form table over the last 10 games

Sunderland fans have been left surprised by the team’s brilliant campaign following their promotion to the Championship. While many predicted a relegation battle or bottom-half finish, the Black Cats have spent most of the season chasing a play-off spot.

However, after previously sitting inside the top six, Sunderland’s form has dropped off in recent months and they now sit in 12th place. Tony Mowbray’s side could still reach the play-offs if they can close the seven-point gap, but it seems an unlikely scenario.

As the Championship enters the final run-in, we take a look at where Sunderland sit in the form table over the last 10 games compared to their rivals.

1 . Middlesbrough - 22 pts W7 D1 L2 GF27 GA11

2 . Burnley - 22 pts W6 D4 L0 GF19 GA3

3 . Coventry City - 19 pts W5 D4 L1 GF16 GA9

4 . Luton Town - 19 pts W5 D4 L1 GF11 GA6