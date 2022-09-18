Rob Edwards’ side had started brightly after the half-time interval, with the Black Cats finding it increasingly challenging to break out of their own half.

Sunderland were preparing to bring on Amad Diallo before Watford’s second goal in the 62nd minute, and the Manchester United loanee was quickly introduced after the hosts went 2-1 ahead.

From that moment the flow of the game changed again, partly due to the scoreline but also because of Sunderland’s revamped attack.

Amad Diallo playing for Sunderland against Watford. Picture by FRANK REID

The Black Cats’ shape stayed relatively similar, with Mowbray’s side operating with a back four, Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke on the flanks and Alex Pritchard as a false nine.

Diallo was then tasked with playing in a more advanced central role than Elliot Embleton, the man he replaced, as he joined Pritchard in attack. As a result, Sunderland posed more of a threat.

Diallo was able to stretch Watford’s backline as he made runs into the channels, particularly down the right, to relieve pressure and help his side advance up the pitch.

The forward’s heatmap (figure one) shows the offensive areas he was taking up as Sunderland went in search of an equaliser.

Figure One: Amad Diallo's heatmap vs Watford (Wyscout).

There were times when Diallo was outmuscled by Watford’s strong defenders, yet his acceleration and close control meant it was difficult for the hosts to stop him.

Diallo’s use of the ball in and around the opposition’s penalty area was also effective, as the 20-year-old completed eight of his 11 attempted passes – 10 of which were made in the opposition’s half.

The forward also delivered a well-weighted cross for Jack Clarke to convert, before the goal was ruled out for a marginal offside decision.

While this 33-minute cameo, when Sunderland were searching for an equaliser, may have suited Diallo, he certainly showed his qualities to help turn the tide.