How Kevin Ball used player fines to fund Sunderland's head tennis courts

The Sunderland legend took temporary charge of the team on two occasions. First after the sacking of Mick McCarthy in 2006 and on a second occasion in 2013 after Paolo Di Canio.

HULL, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Jimmy Montgomery, ex Sunderland goalkeeper (L) and Kevin Ball, Sunderland professional development coach (C) are seen in the stands during the Premier League match between Hull City and Sunderland at the KCOM Stadium on May 6, 2017 in Hull, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

On a recent podcast appearance, however, Ball revealed how he used player fines during his time as caretaker manager to fund some extra training equipment at the Academy of Light.

Speaking on the Undr The Cosh podcast, Ball said: "It's interesting him [Mandron] and George Honeyman played me and Robbie [Stockdale] at head tennis and we'd batter him and Mikael all the time. Him and Mikel were in the Under-21s at the time and it took them nearly two years to beat us.

"When I first went back there was no head tennis court they had stopped it. I couldn't understand it. Even one of the gyms at the training ground - I remember I think it was when I was manager when I took over from Mick [McCarthy] - one of the lads had gone back to France when he shouldn't have.

"He didn't come back when he should have so we fined him. I said to the club at the time, 'if we fine him this amount of money you're just going to keep it, it'll go back into the club. Why don't we do something with it?'

"The gym downstairs had a sprinting surface and you couldn't play tennis it just wasn't conducive for your joints or anything. We got a price for that and he can pay for it.

"I thought that was a better way of doing it rather than fining him and it going back in the coffers. Then all of a sudden you get it marked up and we used to encourage the players to go in and play when I was the youth manager and in the Under-21s.

"To a degree with sometimes I used to have to say they couldn't play on certain days because it was prior to a game and it tires your legs out and that. The lads loved it, absolutely loved it.