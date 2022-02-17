Sunderland announce departure of club legend Kevin Ball after three decades of service

Ball is revered on Wearside not just for his playing exploits as captain and four time player-of-the-year in the heart of midfield, but for his association with the club that has run for over three decades.

Ball twice led the club to promotion to the Premier League and after retiring from playing would go on to play an integral role in the club’s academy, overseeing the development of players such as Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford.

Most recently he has served as a club ambassador. Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said Ball ‘will always be welcome’ at the club.

Kevin Ball has left Sunderland AFC

“Kevin is a Sunderland AFC legend in the truest sense of the word and he will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light,” he said.

"As a player, coach and ambassador, he has embodied the spirit of Sunderland and set an example to all of those around him, including players and staff. We thank him for his immense contribution and wish him well for the future.”

A club statement added: “Over the past three decades, the 57-year-old has left an indelible mark on the club’s history books and cemented his place amongst the club’s greatest icons of all time.

“Arriving on Wearside in 1990, the midfielder immediately endeared himself to the Roker Park faithful and set the modern-day standard for what supporters expect from any player when they adorn the famous red and white stripes.

"All at SAFC place on record their gratitude to Kevin for his leadership and friendship and we wish him and his family the very best for the future.”

