From on-the-pitch star to community hero - 15 photos of Kevin Ball on Wearside over the years

Let’s reflect on great moments which show Bally’s fantastic achievements, such as the day he won the Lifetime Contribution honour at the Best of Wearside Awards in 2017.

We were there when he opened new buildings and projects from Castleview to Southwick.

We’ve got him in action against Newcastle, West Brom and in the FA Cup Final of 1992. And most of all we have got memories galore of a true Sunderland star.

See how many you can remember.

1. Fans hero in 1992 Sunderland AFC donated two full sets of Sunderland football kit to Harraton School in 1992. Here is school team Darren Young being carried shoulder-high by Don Goodman and Kevin Ball.

2. Wembley action Bruce Grobbelaar punches a high ball clear of Kevin Ball and Gordon Armstrong in the 1992 FA Cup Final.

3. Get in! Kevin Ball twists to volley home the winner at West Brom in 1998.

4. Derby delight in 1999 Kevin Ball, Alex Rae and Paul Butler celebrate a 2-1 win over Newcastle at St James' Park. Were you there?