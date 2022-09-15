With Dennis Cirkin set to be sidelined until after this month’s international break, head coach Tony Mowbray has been left short of alternatives to play on the left side of his backline.

Step forward Aji Alese, who came into the side to make his first league start for the Black Cats and certainly took his opportunity.

The 21-year-old, who moved to Wearside from West Ham in the summer, won seven of his nine defensive duels (according to Wyscout) at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, while adapting to a change of shape in the first half.

Sunderland defender Aji Alese playing against Reading. Picture by FRANK REID

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initially, as they have done in previous weeks, the Black Cats set up with a back three and wing-backs, yet the system has proved flexible due to players operating in hybrid roles.

Still, when striker Ellis Simms was forced off with an injury seven minutes before half-time, Sunderland’s shape clearly changed, with Alese shifting across to play on the left of a back four.

And while Reading offered little as an attacking threat, the Sunderland defender continued to show confidence and composure both in and out of possession.

Alese, who has predominantly played as a centre-back, may not provide the overlapping runs that Cirkin would offer in the full-back position, yet the former’s willingness to step out with the ball and make progressive passes still allowed Sunderland to advance up the pitch.

The 21-year-old completed 18 of his 25 forward passes at Reading as the Black Cats’ attacking players flourished in front of him, while he was also successful with four of his five attempted dribbles.

At 6 ft 4, the defender is also an imposing figure who appears ready to play senior football.

While there were times Alese looked like he may struggle against physical Reading frontman Lucas Joao, the Sunderland man regularly forced his way in front of the striker.

Read more

There were also occasions when experienced Royals wideman Junior Hoilett, who switched from the left flank to the right, tried to beat Alese for pace but simply couldn’t get past.