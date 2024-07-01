There will be an element of mystery surrounding Regis Le Bris when he takes charge of his first competitive game as Sunderland manager next month. The former Lorient boss was a somewhat surprise appointment when he was named as permanent successor to former Black Cats boss Michael Beale last week just days after his departure from the recently relegated Ligue 1 side had been confirmed.

Le Bris will take charge of his first competitive fixture as Sunderland manager when they visit Cardiff City on the opening day of the new season next month before his Stadium of Light bow comes with a game against Sheffield Wednesday just a week later.

The early weeks of the campaign will give Black Cats supporters some indication of the style of football that will be implemented by their new boss. Le Bris’ Lorient side sat near the top of the Ligue 1 fair play table last season as they battled against the drop - but what of the side that Frenchman will inherit? We take a look at Sunderland’s fair play record from last season compared to the 23 sides they will face in the Championship during the coming season.

1 . Sheffield Wednesday 102 yellow cards - 5 red cards | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Portsmouth 104 yellow cards - 4 red cards | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Stoke City 104 yellow cards - 3 red cards | Getty Images Photo Sales