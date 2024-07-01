Régis Le Bris conducted his first interview with Sunderland’s media team over the weekend

Four things we learned...

You do pronounce the s Unsurprisingly, one of the first questions for Le Bris was to finally get some clarity on exactly how you pronounce his name. The Frenchman confirmed that you do in fact pronounce the s. Case closed. There'll be no language barrier Club sources indicated that Le Bris had a strong command of the English language and that came across strongly in his first interview, with the 48-year-old speaking confidently and insightfully about his move and plans moving forward. Interestingly, he revealed that he had been learning the language for two years in order to be ready for an opening in English football. It's well known that Le Bris was of interest to Leeds United before they appointed Daniel Farke last summer and it's clear that he has long wanted to work in a place so passionate about football. Crucially, it means there should be no issues getting his message across to the players in the dressing room from day one. Le Bris is quickly learning about the club's history In one of Le Bris' first sentences after being appointed, he pledged to immerse himself in the culture of the club and the city. He has quickly started to make good on that promise, meeting with supporters in the club shop over the weekend as he prepares for his first official day in charge today (Monday). Le Bris also held a meeting with club historian to lean about the club and city's rich history. He also spoke to former Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone, who he worked with at FC Lorient, and unsurprisingly received a glowing recommendation from the former fan favourite. And he has, of course, watched Sunderland 'Til I Die on Netflix. The intensity of the job and the scale of the support should come as no shock to him moving forward. And he’s is a deep thinker about the game Le Bris spoke about his love for developing players and sharing his ideas about the game with his players. Even in this brief introduction, he came across as studious and measured. That should help him manage the rollercoaster of a Championship campaign with Sunderland but key will of course be how quickly he can get the players to understand his methods and execute them.