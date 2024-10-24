Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland and Luton Town’s players were involved in a post-game melee on Wednesday night

Sunderland player Romaine Mundle has reacted to the scenes at the end of the clash with Luton Town on Wednesday in the Championship.

The Black Cats edged a tense encounter at Kenilworth Road with goals from Chris Rigg and Mundle cancelling out Elijah Adebayo's equaliser to ensure that Régis Le Bris’ men remained top of the Championship after 11 games played.

Sunderland’s win sparked tense scenes at the end of the clash with both sets of players coming together in a melee after the clash. Black Cats midfielder Jobe Bellingham was booked for his part while club captain Luke O’Nien went viral amongst Wearsiders on social media for his part in the fracas.

Asked if he had seen the incident, Mundle said: “Luke is crazy. I didn't see it. No, obviously, it's a bit heated, but it's football. It happens. I'm just trying to get the players away and just celebrate with the fans.”

Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor was also seen blowing kisses to the home fans after the game with Hatters supporters giving the Frenchman his fair share of stick back. The Zenit loanee started the game up front for Le Bris, his fifth on the spin.

“Yeah, he's a character,” Mundle added when asked about Isidor after the clash against Luton Town. “He is quite mad. We love that. We love that. Everyone loves it in the changing room. Everyone thrives off it and it's just an energy boost.”

On, Sunderland’s support on the night at Kenilworth Road in front of a sold-out away end, Mundle said: “I think their support doesn't go unnoticed. We absolutely love their support in every home and away game and I just feel like these wins make their journey back better. So, if we can keep doing that, then we know that their support will always be with us. So, it's just about getting those wins for them.”

Former Tottenham and Standard Liege man Mundle has impressed on Sunderland’s left-hand side this season after replacing Jack Clarke, who departed for Premier League club Ipswich Town in the summer. The winger has four goals in 11 games so far this season but his defensive work has also caught the eye of fans and pundits alike.

When asked about his willingness to get stuck in and work defensively, Mundle said: "I just think, if I'm like that, I'm obviously giving an advantage to the team as well. So, it's an extra body. Obviously, wingers are mainly offensive, but if you can do the other work as well, I think the team loves it. So, I'll just continue to do that work, keep helping the team, keep getting stuck in and then just keep taking opportunities when they come.”

The Black Cats return to action against Oxford United at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.