The ex-Sunderland talisman has been speaking about current talent Chris Rigg

Former Sunderland captain Gary Bennett has lavished praise on Black Cats midfielder Chris Rigg following the starlet’s influential display against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday afternoon.

Rigg was an unexpected inclusion in Regis Le Bris’ starting XI following a late injury to summer signing Alan Browne, but shone brightly alongside Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham in the centre of the park.

Still only 17, Rigg’s eye-catching showing against the Owls has sparked plenty of conversation in recent days, and Bennett has now weighed in with an assessment of his own.

Discussing the relative inexperience of Sunderland’s squad during an interview with The Telegraph, the BBC pundit said: “They are a very, very young team and that still concerns me a little bit. It will be interesting to see how long they can maintain this but we have one or two promising young players who have been fantastic.

“Chris Rigg at 17, is very, very good. You see him in games, he’s got everything. I don’t think there is a player of his age, in the Premier League or the Championship, doing what he is doing. He is a complete midfield player. For his size he is strong, he can look after himself. But it is his composure, the way he uses the ball, knowing when to pass, he has got it all.

“He’s only going to get better, you can understand why everyone is looking at him. He’s one of the best young players I’ve ever seen come through at Sunderland and I’ve seen plenty. He’s special.”

Rigg made his first team debut for Sunderland during an FA Cup third round clash with Shrewsbury Town in January of last year. Since then, he has amassed 28 senior appearances for the Black Cats, scoring three goals.

The midfielder also put pen to paper on a professional contract at the Stadium of Light earlier this summer, and is now expected to stay on Wearside until 2027. Speaking about the deal at the time, Rigg said: “I am absolutely buzzing. I have been dying to sign for almost a year now. The hard work starts now but I am looking forward to making many more memories representing this club.”