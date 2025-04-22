Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have been mentioned in relation to Everton starlet Harrison Armstrong.

Sunderland could be a potential transfer destination for Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong, according to reports.

The Black Cats have built a reputation as a developer of promising young talent in recent seasons, and as per an update from journalist Graeme Bailey, Regis Le Bris’ side could find themselves in the running to take the teenage Toffee on loan next term, alongside the likes of Burnley and Middlesbrough.

But who is Armstrong, and what exactly has been said about his future? Here’s everything you need to know...

Who is Everton starlet Harrison Armstrong?

Armstrong is an 18-year-old midfielder who is currently on the books at Everton, but who has spent the second half of this season out on loan at Championship outfit Derby County.

The teenager already has six senior appearances to his name for his parent club, and has established himself as a key fixture of John Eustace’s side of late, starting each of Derby’s last 10 Championship matches. At international level, Armstrong represents England U18s.

Former Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has previously labelled him a “special” talent, while an assessment of his performance in a 3-1 victory over West Brom on Easter Monday from the Derby Telegraph said: “The on-loan Everton teenager had a fine game in the heart of midfield and drove forward at times and also showed defensive awareness. Got a big future.”

What has been said about Sunderland’s potential interest in Harrison Armstrong?

Speaking to Everton News, transfer insider Graeme Bailey suggested that the Everton starlet could be the sort of acquisition Sunderland look to make in the event of the likes of Chris Rigg or Dan Neil leaving the club this summer.

He said: “Harrison Armstrong is a top young player. He has been very good for Derby and to perform like he has in such difficult circumstances, I would not underestimate what he has done.

“I am told another loan is likely, but I would not be surprised to see him given pre-season with the first-team – but that will depend on what we see happen with Gueye and Doucoure etc. I think Derby would certainly have a chance of getting him back, but let’s see who loses players – the likes of [Burnley midfielder Josh] Brownhill, [Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden] Hackney, Rigg, Neil etc could leave and if they do – could those sides be in for Armstrong? I would not rule it out – he is a very good player.”

It is also understood that Blackburn Rovers, who beat Sunderland on Easter Monday, are showing an interest in Armstrong ahead of the summer transfer window. For his part, Everton boss David Moyes has suggested that he will take a look at the teenager prior to next season before making a decision on whether or not to loan him out again. Speaking in a press conference last week, the Scot said: “Start of pre-season, we’ll bring him back in, and then we’ll decide then.”

