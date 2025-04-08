Transfer gossip: Everton express fresh 'interest' in £15m-rated Sunderland star with AS Roma also keen
Everton expressed interest in signing Sunderland captain Dan Neil during the January transfer window and could reportedly return with a renewed approach this summer.
However, they’re not alone in the race. TEAMtalk have stated that Roma - Everton’s sister club under the Friedkin Group - and West Ham are also monitoring Neil’s situation closely. The Sunderland team captain will have just one year left on his deal come the summer transfer window, leaving his future slightly uncertain.
The Friedkin Group, now in control at Goodison Park, are said to be ready to back David Moyes in the upcoming transfer window, with significant changes expected to the squad. As many as eight first-team players are out of contract, including midfielders Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gana Gueye. Should either depart, Everton will be in the market for reinforcements - and Neil remains a key name on their shortlist.
It has been previously stated that Moyes was aware of Neil while he was the manager of Sunderland in the Premier League, which was at the same time the homegrown talent was coming through at the Academy of Light. Whether the 23-year-old leaves Sunderland will likely hinge on the club’s promotion hopes and their ability to tie Neil down to a new contract. Sunderland were unwilling to entertain offers in January, with Neil viewed as crucial to their Championship promotion push.
However, in terms of Everton’s need for a midfielder, Neil’s versatility across multiple positions in the middle makes him an appealing long-term replacement for Gueye, who turns 36 later this year. Everton have Sunderland supporter and former Black Cats star Jordan Pickford on their books currently also after the England goalkeeper joined the Toffees following the Wearsiders’ last relegation to the Championship.
AS Roma also reportedly show interest in Dan Neil
There is also another facet to the Nell story with AS Roma also taking notice of Neil. Their interest initially stemmed from scouting Enzo Le Fée, currently on loan at Sunderland from the Italian club. Neil’s performances alongside Le Fée have caught the eye - and Roma are now considering him as a potential summer target.
TEAMtalk also claims that a bid in the region of £15 to 20million for Neil would be hard for Sunderland to refuse if the player was unwilling to sign a new deal. However, promotion to the Premier League or a new contract for the midfielder could see him remain at the Stadium of Light for at least another season - while also helping the club protect his market value.
What else did TEAMtalk’s report say about Dan Neil?
The online outlet also said: “For now, sources have made clear that Neil remains fully focused on helping Sunderland get promotion. Staying at the club is not discounted, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens in the coming months.
“Sunderland will want time to try and convince the player to sign a contract extension too, so the feeling is that Everton, West Ham and Roma will have to wait until towards the end of the summer window to strike a deal.”
