Aji Alese was taken off during Sunderland’s FA Cup defeat against Stoke City on Saturday.

Sunderland slipped to an extra time defeat against Stoke City in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats fell behind within minutes after Tom Cannon converted an early penalty kick for the visitors, before Milan Aleksic opened his account for the club with a well-taken equaliser partway through the second half.

Regis Le Bris’ side pushed for a winner from that point onwards, but were unable to find a breakthrough, and were ultimately sucker-punched by a late Niall Ennis strike in the second half of extra time.

To compound the disappointment of a cup exit, Sunderland’s afternoon was made worse still when defender Aji Alese was stretchered off just before the hour mark. The 23-year-old has already endured an injury hit campaign, and the concern will now be that he is set for another stint on the sidelines.

And in the aftermath of Alese’s unfortunate incident, the Black Cats’ fanbase have expressed their opinion on his latest apparent setback. Writing on social media, @ElliotLuke19 said: “Looked awful. Especially when their full-back was screaming straight away for the ref to stop it. Never a good sign!”

Fellow Mackem @55555jar agreed, and suggested that a lay-off for Alese could affect Sunderland’s transfer plans this month. They said: “Poor lad looked in some pain! Definite reinforcements needed at full-back this month now.”

Likewise, @AmadMackem said: “Gutted for Alese. Seems like a top lad and can’t catch a break. But from the club’s POV you have to ask how long we persevere with such an injury prone squad player? [Dennis] Cirkin himself isn’t the most robust, and we need the cover to be available when needed.”

Elsewhere, a number of fans reflected on how unfortunate Alese has been with regards to his fitness in recent months. @ShaunGunner2 said: “Gutted for him, hope it’s not as bad as it seems”, while @Char1ie_Howe echoed their sentiments, adding: “Gutted for him. Plagued with injuries, he has no luck.”

Speaking after the final whistle, head coach Regis Le Bris said: “We'll see tomorrow morning for the diagnosis but it looks serious. It's always a shame for a player, for a team-mate, because a serious injury for their health and their career is still difficult. It's difficult for him especially, it's difficult for the group because it's important for us. At the same time, we'll have good support for him for the next weeks.”