Former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet has admitted he had early doubts about Régis Le Bris before last season’s promotion push.

Former Sunderland manager Gus Poyet has offered a candid assessment of head coach Régis Le Bris – and says the Frenchman must quickly recreate the mentality that took the Black Cats to promotion.

Poyet met Le Bris during Sunderland’s pre-season last summer and, with close ties to owners Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori, kept a keen eye on the club’s progress throughout the campaign.

Reflecting on their first meeting, Poyet admitted he had initial concerns about Le Bris’s situation. “No, I’m going to be honest, no,” Poyet told The Echo via 7bet football betting when asked if he thought Le Bris would adapt so quickly. “Not for two or three reasons. One, because he was alone. At a point, you know, he didn’t bring any of the French assistants, and I’ve been up there and been a foreigner, alone.

“I remember talking to the people from the club, to the owners, I said, bring him someone, please. Give him a little bit of support, someone who can go and eat even. And then they brought a coach – I don’t know from where – but they brought a coach.

“I think he was very quick to understand what he needed. I think he’s very intelligent, I suppose, because the team started very well, and from the beginning they were consistent. There was a moment I thought, OK, they’re going to be there and they’re about to play off 100 per cent.”

By mid-season, Poyet was convinced Sunderland would make the play-offs, but the club’s five-game losing streak at the end of the regular season left him worried. “I nearly said when we lost the last five games of the season, like, not now, you know, don’t lose the momentum,” he recalled.

Poyet admitted he was surprised by the way Sunderland eventually secured promotion. “Being totally honest, it shows that football is incredible. I don’t think Sunderland deserved to get through Coventry, and I don’t think they were deserved winners of the final – I don’t. I think it was the momentum, it was the time, you know, it’s your moment, your season.

“The first game at Coventry was exceptional, and Sunderland win the game 2–1 with two shots. Then the second leg is to the last second. I mean, it was like, wow. And they get through, and then they go to Wembley, Sheffield United are unbelievable and somehow… okay. So it was their time.”

For Poyet, Sunderland’s run was all about mental strength and unity – qualities Le Bris must now instil in a much-changed squad. “That shows that the consistency was the key and the belief of the player, the mental side, because if you were not together and mentally ready to go, you wouldn’t win those three games.”

Poyet concluded: “And that’s something the coach needs to create now, quickly. New players, foreigners, Sunderland, up north – do it now, guys. Don’t wait for the winter, because now you’re there. But yeah, it’s going to be interesting to see.”

