Sunderland look to be closing in on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain defender Nordi Mukiele

Sunderland will pay a total fee of £12 million to sign defender Nordi Mukiele from Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

Speculation linking the Frenchman with a move to Wearside emerged on Friday, with continental journalist Fabrice Hawkins, stating that the Black Cats have agreed a deal in principle for his services after he was deemed surplus to requirements by PSG boss Luis Enrique this season.

Hawkins went on to explain that Mukiele has already been given permission to travel to the North East to put the finishing touches to a switch. Corroborating Hawkins’ report, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano shared a post on X shortly afterwards, stating: “Sunderland are closing in on Nordi Mukiele deal from Paris St Germain, green light from the club. Mukiele also said yes to SAFC.”

And now, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has provided further detail on the transfer, and in particular, how much Sunderland are expected to pay for Mukiele. Writing on X, he said: “Sunderland have agreed a fee with Paris Saint-Germain for Nordi Mukiele. SAFC will pay the Champions League winners £9.5m (+£2.5m add-ons) for the French international. The 27-year-old set to join up with former Leverkusen teammate Granit Xhaka in a permanent transfer.”

Mukiele started his senior career in his native France with Stade Lavallois, before sealing a switch to Montpellier. From there, he spent a stint with RB Leipzig, before moving to PSG in 2022. As alluded to by Downie, the defender spent last season out on loan with newly appointed Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka at Bayer Leverkusen, registering 24 appearances, including five in the Champions League.

What has Granit Xhaka said about Sunderland transfer target Nordi Mukiele?

And with the duo seemingly on course to be reunited at the Stadium of Light, quotes have re-emerged showing just how highly Xhaka thinks of Mukiele following their shared time together in Germany.

As quoted by Bulinews last season, the Swiss midfielder said: “Every start in life is not easy. Coming into a new team after this season, in which everything was perfect for us, is probably even more difficult. But Nordi is a player who can play in different positions and has a mentality that is very important. He is very stable defensively and physically. The fact he’s now scoring goals is all the better.”

What has Granit Xhaka said ahead of the new Premier League season?

Looking ahead to the new Premier League campaign, which begins against West Ham at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, Xhaka shared his initial impressions of Sunderland, and outlined his ambitions for the season. He said: “From the beginning, I had a really positive feeling, at the training ground.

“I can feel and see already how excited people are. I saw already when we played Real Betis how excited everyone is for the Premier League. I can guarantee that we will give everything on the pitch with the support of the fans. We need to connect with each other and help with each other.

“We need to show everything on the pitch. We are looking ready, we are working very hard day by day. We know exactly where we want to be. I’m so happy to be back in the Premier League but Saturday is a different thing, we know how excited people are and we need to take that in a positive way. We’re excited as well but we need to be calm and show ourselves on the pitch. To the fans, on Saturday we need your support. Whatever happens, let’s stick together. We will win games and for sure we will have bad games, but the most important thing is to stick together and we can achieve our goals.”

