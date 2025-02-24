Pierre Ekwah has enjoyed a mixed spell in France this season.

Sunderland loanee Pierre Ekwah has been discussing his temporary stint with French outfit Saint Etienne, admitting that he has had “good times and bad times” since leaving the Stadium of Light over the summer.

The midfielder departed Wearside after it became apparent that he would not feature prominently in Regis Le Bris’ plans this season. Since sealing a deadline day exit, he has gone on to make 19 Ligue 1 appearances for his new club, and scored his first goal of the season in Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Angers.

That strike came off the back targeted criticism from some sections of the French media, with journalist Laurent Hess writing recently: “I have trouble understanding how Pierre Ekwah can start from start to finish without any questioning, when the team is not rotating, it is conceding a lot of goals, and the performances of the player on loan from Sunderland are often disappointing. I find that Ekwah lacks consistency, speed, and that he is ‘monotone’ in what he does, always at the same pace.”

And now, in his own words, Ekwah has delivered a frank appraisal of his contribution to Saint Etienne’s relegation-threatened campaign thus far. Speaking to Allez Les Lions, he said: “I’ve had good times and bad times. I'm kind of on the same wave as the team.

“Of course, I'm a first team player so what's happening concerns me completely. My level wasn't really stable, a bit like the team. This is the first time I've been in such a situation so I'm still learning.

“This is my first season in the top flight so from my point of view, you have to redouble your efforts, do things you haven't done. If you're in this situation, it means there are things you haven’t done. You have to question yourself. You have to give it your all in every training session."

When asked about the differences between the Championship and Ligue 1, Ekwah added: "It's difficult to answer this question. The Championship is very English. Ligue 1 is very technical, very tactical, there is a lot of thinking. In the Championship, there are a a lot of basketball games. In Ligue 1, there are perhaps less but the level is higher because there are stronger players in Ligue 1. The league is a notch above the Championship.”

At the time of writing, Saint Etienne find themselves in a relegation play-off spot, just two points clear of the automatic drop zone. Their last league win - and their only victory of 2025 to date - came on January 4th.

As for Ekwah himself, it has been claimed that Sunderland have “no plans” to reintegrate the midfielder back into their squad next season. Saint Etienne have the option to make his loan deal permanent next summer for a fee reported to be in the region of £6 million.

