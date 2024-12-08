The EFL have named their officiating team ahead of Sunderland’s clash against Bristol City on Tuesday

The EFL have officially confirmed their refereeing team ahead of Sunderland vs Bristol City at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats won their first game in seven Championship matches against Stoke City at home on Saturday with a brace from 18-year-old Easington-born boyhood supporter and academy graduate Tommy Watson.

Ahead of a busy festive fixture list, Sunderland are next in action against Bristol City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship after the Robins lost 3-0 against Portsmouth during their last fixture - and the EFL have now confirmed their match officiating team before the clash.

Mark Dwyer and Rob Smith will act as linesmen during the clash between Sunderland and Bristol City, with James Bell confirmed as the game’s fourth official. Dean Whitestone is the all-important man in the middle and has been named as referee ahead of the clash.

Whitestone has taken charge of two Sunderland games so far this season. The first came against Sheffield Wednesday at the beginning of the season, with Régis Le Bris’ side running out 4-0 winners at the Stadium of Light. Whitestone showed three yellow cards to Owls players that day but none to any Black Cats player.

Whitestone also took charge of Sunderland’s 2-0 win against Derby County at the Stadium of Light back in October. The referee showed Dennis Cirkin and Chris Mepham yellow cards that day, while Marcus Harness and Kenzo Goudmijn received a caution for the Rams. Interestingly, Whitestone has not shown a single red card in 10 second-tier matches so far this season.