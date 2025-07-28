Donnarumma’s PSG future could spark a domino effect that opens the door to a Sunderland goalkeeper move

Sunderland may be handed a surprise transfer opportunity as a domino effect plays out among Europe’s elite goalkeepers.

According to L’Équipe, both Manchester United and Manchester City are showing interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma. The 26-year-old Italian international could be on the move this summer, with PSG reportedly eyeing Lille’s highly-rated Lucas Chevalier as his replacement.

The development has added fresh uncertainty to City’s goalkeeping department – and could directly impact Sunderland’s ongoing search for an elite-level addition between the posts. The Black Cats have been loosely linked with City’s back-up goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, who is believed to be open to a move in search of regular football.

Ortega, 32, is entering the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and has made it clear he doesn’t want to spend another season as second-choice. Should Donnarumma make the switch to Manchester – particularly to the blue half of the city – City may be more willing to cash in on Ortega, whose experience and Premier League pedigree would make him an ideal addition for newly-promoted Sunderland.

Sunderland are known to be in the market for a goalkeeper following a minor injury setback for Anthony Patterson and with the club preparing for life in the top flight under Régis Le Bris. Ortega was very tentatively linked with a move to the North East by one media outlet. While a Sunderland move for Ortega feels unlikely as things stand, any incoming deal involving Donnarumma could cause the necessary chain reaction if the link is genuine.

Manchester City are closing in on the re-signing of James Trafford from Burnley, a move that looks set to solidify their goalkeeping ranks. Trafford, 2r, previously came through City’s academy and impressed on loan at Bolton before being sold. However, with Stefan Ortega attracting interest from clubs including Sunderland, and long-term uncertainty around Ederson’s future, Pep Guardiola’s side have acted swiftly to bolster depth in the position.

The impending return of Trafford suggests City are planning for the possibility of change but are not yet expecting a major upheaval. Unless Ederson departs — amid reported interest from Saudi Arabia — a move for Donnarumma would seem unlikely. With Trafford’s arrival imminent, any domino effect involving Donnarumma would likely require Ederson’s exit to kick-start.

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt says a loan move is "an option" as the Black Cats continue to reshape their backline for Premier League football – but insists he’ll be ready if Régis Le Bris calls on him for the opening day.

The 22-year-old has featured throughout pre-season after missing the entire senior 2024-25 campaign with a serious knee injury. While Sunderland are expected to bring in top-level defensive reinforcements before the transfer window closes, Seelt has quietly impressed alongside Dan Ballard, showing composure and improved physicality after a long spell on the sidelines, though the Black Cats did lose 3-0 to Hearts on Saturday.

Speaking after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Hearts, the Dutch centre-back opened up about the possibility of a loan exit – but was quick to stress that his sole focus is on playing football regularly and proving his fitness after a year of uncertainty.

“Yes, that’s an option. We don’t know that yet,” Seelt said of a potential loan. “For me, the most important thing is to get regular play time and play loads of games because it’s important after a year of injury. We’ll see what the best option is in there.”

Seelt’s attitude and professionalism throughout pre-season have been quietly noted inside the club, and he admits he’s simply enjoying being back on the pitch – regardless of what comes next. “I'm just enjoying it at the moment. I also need to be realistic,” he added.

Seelt continued: “They're probably going to get some other players as well, bring some new players in. I feel very good at the moment. We'll see what happens. I just try to do my best. If I have to be there for the first game, then I'll be there.”

Sunderland continue their pre-season campaign with a trip to Hull City on Tuesday night, before rounding off their summer schedule with games against Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, and Augsburg. The Premier League returns to the Stadium of Light on Friday 16 August, when West Ham United visit Wearside.