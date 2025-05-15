Salis Abdul Samed is facing an uncertain future

Former Premier League midfielder George Boateng has claimed that Sunderland loanee Salis Abdul Samed could prove to be a “valuable asset” for the Black Cats if his stay at the Stadium of Light is extended beyond the end of the campaign.

The Ghanaian international has struggled for game time since arriving at the Stadium of Light from RC Lens, with a series of injuries limiting him to just 10 appearances in the Championship.

At the time of writing, there is no indication that Sunderland have any intention of trying to re-sign Samed next season, either permanently or on another loan agreement, but Boateng, who spent time with the likes of Middlesbrough and Aston Villa during his own playing career, is convinced that the 25-year-old could shine in the English game if afforded the opportunity.

What has George Boateng said about Sunderland loanee Salis Abdul Samed?

Speaking after Tuesday’s play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City, as quoted by Ghana Soccer Net, Boateng said: "Salis Samed is a very good player and we were lucky to have him at the World Cup in Qatar. He was one of the surprising players that came into the squad and fit in perfectly playing alongside [Arsenal midfielder Thomas] Partey.

"Coming to the Championship with Sunderland was difficult because of the injury he had. He had a long-term injury that kept him out for a while, and breaking into the first team has been difficult. He has been very unfortunate with injuries but he is a player I think has attributes suited to the English game. If the loan can be extended to next season then we can expect more from Samed given he stays fit because he is a valuable asset."

What has been said about Salis Abdul Samed’s future?

Given his limited impact on Wearside, a permanent stay for Samed seems increasingly unlikely. Instead, Danish outfit Sønderjyske are reportedly exploring a potential transfer, having initiated talks with the player’s management team. In an interview with Africa Foot, Anna Granville, assistant for Talent and Social at Supernova Management, who represents the player, confirmed that initial contact has been made by the continental side to clarify his current status.

“Toward the end of last week, Sønderjyske reached out to us officially to better understand Salis’ situation,” Granville said. “There is a sense that they are serious about pursuing an agreement, particularly with Lens, who still hold the player’s rights. From our perspective, Salis needs to be playing more regularly than he has this season, and that will be our priority moving forward.”

