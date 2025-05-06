Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Sunderland transfer news, gossip and rumours from around the web rounded up in one place

Sunderland face Coventry City over two legs in the Championship play-off semi-final this coming Friday and Tuesday.

Here, though, we take you through the more interesting Sunderland-related transfer stories that you may have missed:

Wolves eyeing double Sunderland transfer swoop

According to Molineux News, Wolves are showing interest in Sunderland full-backs Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume as they begin preparations for the upcoming summer transfer window.

The outlet reports that Wolves are keeping close tabs on the Championship pair. Speaking to Molineux News, transfer insider Graeme Bailey confirmed the club’s specific interest in Cirkin, while also stating that Hume is firmly on the radar following a strong campaign on Wearside.

Hume, a versatile right-back who has been a regular fixture in Sunderland’s promotion-chasing side, has attracted attention for his defensive consistency and tough tackling. Cirkin, meanwhile, impressed at left-back earlier in the campaign despite an injury-hit season, and remains highly rated by clubs in the Premier League.

Molineux News also claim that while it remains unclear how far Wolves are willing to go in pursuit of either player, the Midlands club are laying the early foundations in case they decide to move forward with offers once the summer window opens. Both defenders are under contract at Sunderland, and any potential deals would likely depend on the Black Cats’ fate in the Championship play-offs, which could influence their bargaining position significantly.

Agent reveals Salis Abdul Samed’s potential next move after Sunderland

Salis Abdul Samed could be on the move again this summer, with reports from Africa Foot indicating that Danish top-flight club Sønderjyske have opened discussions with the player’s representatives.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Sunderland from French side RC Lens, where he remains under contract until 2028. His time in the Championship has been underwhelming, featuring in just 11 matches across all competitions, with only three starts and no full 90-minute appearances since his arrival in August. The midfielder’s time at the club has been blighted by injury.

Given his limited impact on Wearside, a permanent stay at the Stadium of Light appears increasingly unlikely. Instead, Sønderjyske are reportedly exploring a potential transfer, having initiated talks with Abdul Samed’s management team. In an interview with Africa Foot, Anna Granville, assistant for Talent and Social at Supernova Management, who represents the player, confirmed that initial contact has been made by the Danish side to clarify his current status.

“Toward the end of last week, Sønderjyske reached out to us officially to better understand Salis’ situation,” Granville said. “There is a sense that they are serious about pursuing an agreement, particularly with Lens, who still hold the player’s rights. From our perspective, Salis needs to be playing more regularly than he has this season, and that will be our priority moving forward.”