Sunderland drew 1-1 with Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light on Sunday

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker have claimed that Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon represented a “good result” for Regis Le Bris’ side.

A first half sending off for Reinildo Mandava meant that the Black Cats had to play the majority of the contest with just 10 men, but they produced an impressively resolute display at the Stadium of Light, fighting back from a goal down to secure a valuable point.

Matty Cash had opened the scoring for the away team before Wilson Isidor levelled proceedings with his third goal of the Premier League campaign. And given the calibre of the opposition and the fact that they were a man down, Lineker and Shearer were quick to praise Sunderland for their efforts.

What did Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer say about Sunderland’s draw with Aston Villa?

Speaking on the latest episode of The Rest is Football, when reflecting on the match, Shearer said: “They drew, good result. 10 men as well; good result for them.”

Lineker agreed with his fellow pundit before suggesting that the final score could have been different had Ollie Watkins buried a late opportunity from a Jadon Sancho cross, or if Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs had dealt with Matty Cash’s opening goal better.

He added: “Ollie Watkins had a fantastic chance right near the end... The Cash goal, the Matty Cash goal, was their first of the Premier League season and that was probably a goalkeeping error. Ollie Watkins probably should have won it, just didn't get enough of his head on it, if any at all.”

What did Regis Le Bris say about Sunderland’s draw against Aston Villa?

Speaking after the final whistle on Wearside, Black Cats head coach Regis Le Bris said: "It's a good point, with two different scenarios. I think we started well, we managed the first part of the game properly according to our game plan, and this red card changed the whole dynamic.

“It wasn't obvious to react properly, but we kept the score until the half-time, and we had the opportunity to change this game plan. It was obvious that the second half was connected with deep block and opportunities to set plays, and I think it went well the first 20 minutes. I think we were even dominant during this part of the game. We conceded this goal, and I really liked the reaction, because it could have been the end of the game. With ten men, one nil down, sometimes you can just give up, and it wasn't the case. We kept the ability to go forward and to think that it was possible to change the score."

