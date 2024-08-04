Sunderland underperformed last season and will be hoping that new boss Regis Le Bris can bring the good times back to the Stadium of Light. He was chosen as their permanent replacement for Michael Beale following Mike Dodds’ interim spell in charge.

The Frenchman last managed FC Lorient. The Black Cats’ first game of the new 2024/25 campaign is an away trip to Wales to take on Cardiff City as they look to start with a win.

In the meantime, here is a look at some free agent goalkeepers who are available to Sunderland and other Football League clubs at this moment in time...

