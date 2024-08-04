Free agent goalkeepers available to Sunderland including ex-QPR, Wolves and Sheffield United men

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 4th Aug 2024, 20:00 BST

Sunderland have the chance to bring in some more players to their squad

Sunderland underperformed last season and will be hoping that new boss Regis Le Bris can bring the good times back to the Stadium of Light. He was chosen as their permanent replacement for Michael Beale following Mike Dodds’ interim spell in charge.

The Frenchman last managed FC Lorient. The Black Cats’ first game of the new 2024/25 campaign is an away trip to Wales to take on Cardiff City as they look to start with a win.

In the meantime, here is a look at some free agent goalkeepers who are available to Sunderland and other Football League clubs at this moment in time...

Last club: Werder Bremen

1. Jiri Pavlenka

Last club: Werder Bremen Photo: Martin Rose

Photo Sales
Last club: QPR

2. Asmir Begovic

Last club: QPR | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: PSG

3. Sergio Rico

Last club: PSG | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Newcastle United

4. Loris Karius

Last club: Newcastle United | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice