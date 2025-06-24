Midfield exits are gathering pace at the Stadium of Light – but Sunderland are also eyeing new additions

Sunderland are reportedly in talks to sign Yverdon Sport midfielder Moussa Baradji as Kristjaan Speakman oversees what is shaping up to be a busy summer window at the Stadium of Light.

While Enzo Le Fée remains the Black Cats’ only confirmed signing so far, following his permanent move from Roma, further additions are expected in the coming weeks as the club prepares for life back in the Premier League. Interestingly, Sunderland have been linked with approximately £54.5million worth of talent over the last 24 hours...

Baradji linked in £2.6m move

According to Africa Foot, Sunderland have opened talks with the representatives of 24-year-old Moussa Baradji. The French midfielder impressed in his debut campaign with Swiss side Yverdon despite their relegation, and is now attracting interest from several clubs across Europe.

Baradji is reportedly valued at around £2.6million, with his current contract running until 2026. Fiorentina, Parma, Torino, FC Basel, Celtic, and Galatasaray are also believed to be monitoring his situation, but Sunderland are said to be hopeful of striking a deal.

Ekwah set for France return

On the outgoing front, Pierre Ekwah is close to sealing a permanent move to St Etienne. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at the French club, and while a clause for a £6million transfer was included, it was initially unclear whether St Etienne could afford the deal after their relegation.

However, with Régis Le Bris reportedly ruling out Ekwah as part of his Premier League plans, Sunderland are understood to be willing to negotiate a reduced fee. The club banked a £1million loan fee last season and are still expected to turn a profit on a player signed from West Ham in early 2023. The Hammers are due a percentage of any future sale.

Aleksic koan exit nears

Another departure in the pipeline is 19-year-old midfielder Milan Aleksic. The Serbian is set to join Partizan Belgrade on a season-long loan, with hopes he can secure more regular senior minutes after struggling to break into Sunderland’s first team. The club remain confident in his long-term potential and are not expected to include a purchase option.

Dennis Cirkin latest

Tottenham Hotspur would need to pay around £20million to re-sign Dennis Cirkin from Sunderland this summer, according to one of Spurs’ former recruitment staff.

Cirkin, 23, joined Sunderland from Spurs in 2021 and has since gone on to play a key role in the club’s resurgence, making 116 appearances and helping secure back-to-back promotions. Reports have emerged in recent days linking Spurs with a potential move to bring Cirkin back to north London, but Sunderland are expected to stand firm. With the player under contract and viewed as an important part of Régis Le Bris’ plans, it’s understood that only a substantial offer would prompt negotiations.

Triantis talks progressing

Meanwhile, Hibernian boss David Gray has confirmed that talks to re-sign Nectar Triantis are progressing well. The Australian impressed during a full season on loan in Edinburgh, playing 28 times in all competitions and helping Hibs to a third-place finish.

Triantis, 22, is open to a permanent move, and Hibs are now working on a deal to bring him back north of the border. Sunderland are thought to be open to letting the former Central Coast Mariners man depart permanently if the terms are right.

Mario Pašalić links emerge

Sunderland are reportedly weighing up a move for experienced Croatian midfielder Mario Pašalić as he prepares to leave Atalanta at the end of his contract. According to SportsBoom, both Sunderland and fellow newly promoted side Leeds United are exploring a potential free transfer for the 30-year-old, who is set to become a free agent on June 30th.

Atalanta are reportedly interested in extending Pašalić’s stay at the Gewiss Stadium, but no agreement has yet been reached. The midfielder originally joined the club on loan from Chelsea in 2018 before making the move permanent in a deal worth around £13.4million.

Sunderland mentioned with Axel Disasi

Aston Villa are exploring the possibility of re-signing Sunderland-linked Chelsea defender Axel Disasi on loan for the upcoming Premier League season, according to SportsBoom.

The French centre-back joined Chelsea in a £38.5million move from Monaco in 2023 but struggled to establish himself at Stamford Bridge, making just six appearances last season under new manager Enzo Maresca. With game time limited and competition fierce, Disasi is now actively seeking regular minutes elsewhere.

Burnley and Sunderland are also believed to be keeping tabs on the situation, but Disasi’s £60,000-per-week wages are seen as a potential stumbling block for clubs operating on tighter budgets. A loan agreement – similar to the one that saw Villa pay £5million and cover his salary last term – could still appeal to interested parties.