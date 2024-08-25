Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Black Cats academy striker has joined the Northern Premier League club.

Former Sunderland academy striker Harry Gardiner has joined Blyth Spartans on a one-year deal - and he will link up with Newcastle United cult hero Nolberto Solano at the Northern Premier League club.

The move sees the 20-year-old return to familiar surroundings after he scored five goals in 14 appearances during a loan spell at Croft Park during the second half of last season as Spartans fought an unsuccessful battle against relegation from the National League North. Gardiner returned to Sunderland when an injury brought a premature end to his temporary stint in Northumberland and was on a list of academy players released by the Black Cats earlier this summer. Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Echo prior to his release, the young striker gave an insight into his mindset after his dream of representing Sunderland at a senior level came to a heartbreaking end.

He said: “I've lived every fan's dream for three years. If you'd have told me, leaving school to where I am now, I'd have done what I've done, I wouldn't have believed you at all. I'm proud of what I've done. Obviously, I’m disappointed in how it's ended but I suppose that's football.”

He will return to the game with Spartans after putting pen-to-paper on a one-year deal - but will be unable to make his debut as a permanent member of Solano’s squad in Bank Holiday Monday’s Northumberland derby with Morpeth Town. However, the former Sunderland youngster could make the first start of his second spell with Spartans when they visit Northern Counties East League side Campion next Saturday in an FA Cup first qualifying round tie that will be broadcast live on the BBC’s digital outlets.

After agreeing a one-year deal at Croft Park, Gardiner told the Spartans website: said: “I’m delighted to be back here, the club has been great to me since I got injured and I’m glad we could get a deal done. It’s a great group of lads as well as the staff and I can’t wait to be back playing.”

Spartans director of football, Steve Howard added: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign Harry. He was one of the highlights from last season and unfortunately got injured at the end. His quality, work rate and attitude are fantastic and he certainly knows where the back of the net is. He’s a really exciting signing and one I’m really pleased about!”