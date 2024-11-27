Former Sunderland defender wants more from 'excellent' Black Cats star

A former Sunderland star has delivered his verdict on the recent performances of a current member of the Black Cats squad.

Danny Collins has called on one key Sunderland star to improve as the Black Cats look to push for promotion back into the Premier League this season.

Regis Le Bris’ side slipped from the automatic promotion spots on Tuesday night when they were held to a goalless draw by West Bromwich Albion and could find themselves as low as fourth in the table by the time they visit Sheffield United if Leeds United collect all three points from their home game with Luton Town on Wednesday night.

No matter what happens at Bramall Lane on Friday, the Black Cats will be faced with a big chance to gain a maximum return from their following two fixtures as they face home games against Stoke City and Bristol City within the space of 72 hours. That will also offer Le Bris and his players an opportunity to extend an unbeaten record at the Stadium of Light that now sits at eight games following the stalemate with West Brom.

Although the draw did little to harm Sunderland’s bid for promotion back into the Premier League, former defender Collins was left underwhelmed by the performance of one current member of the Black Cats squad as he challenged winger Patrick Roberts to ‘start chalking up those numbers’ by improving his end product. The former Celtic and Fulham star has provided just one goal and three assists in 16 appearances in all competitions so far this season and Collins has stressed there has to be more from the winger over the coming weeks and months.

He told Total Sport North East: “In terms of Patrick (Roberts), I know you mentioned it’s a given, but I thought (Eliezer) Mayenda was good in the first half against Millwall. On his day, Patrick is excellent, a joy to watch, but his numbers aren’t stacking up, he’s got to produce more. How many times have we seen him come in on his favoured left foot and then blaze one over the crossbar or he can’t find the final pass? He’s got to start chalking up those numbers.”