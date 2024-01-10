A former Sunderland academy star has been praised for his mentality as he continues his comeback from two life-threatening injuries.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland defender Patrick Almond has been backed to ‘get back to where he was’ as he continues his comeback from two life-threatening brain injuries with Ebac Northern League club Whitley Bay.

The Wallsend Boys Club product worked his way through the Black Cats academy system and made his senior debut in a 2-1 win against Manchester United Under-23s in a Papa John’s Trophy tie in October 2021. A first taste of regular senior football came during the second half of the same season with a loan spell at National League North Blyth Spartans before Almond was released by Sunderland at the end of the campaign.

Paddy Almond playing for Sunderland against Manchester United under-23s at the Stadium of Light in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With his career at a turning point, Almond was involved in a road traffic collision in Manchester and there were serious concerns after he sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident. However, the young defender bounced back and restarted his career with Shildon before agreeing dual-registration terms with National League North club Darlington. Once again, luck turned against Almond after he was taken to hospital with a suspected concussion during an FA Trophy tie at Southend United before being diagnosed with a bleed on the brain.

Following another painstaking and methodical recovery, Almond has worked his way back to fitness and has restarted his career with Whitley Bay after joining the four-time FA Vase winners in November. Tentative steps have been taken, with the spate of postponements in recent months meaning Almond has made just five appearances for his new club - but his progress and quality is all too clear to see. The former Black Cats youngster put in a cool and classy display in his latest appearance as Nicky Gray’s side battled their way to a 1-0 home win against Carlisle City on Friday night to maintain their push for a play-off spot in the Northern League’s top tier.

Gray, a former academy coach at Sunderland, admitted his club are lucky to have acquired a player of such quality and praised Almond’s mentality has played a key role in helping him resume his playing career.

He told The Echo: “No disrespect to us at Whitley Bay but Paddy is better than this level. We are so lucky to have him. He has been through a lot, we’ve left it to him to make decisions on how things play out. He’s a great lad and I just wish him every success going forwards. I think he’ll hopefully go on to great things in his career because it says so much about him that he wants to continue his playing career after what he’s been through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of people wouldn’t be doing that. He is with us, he is finding his feet again, getting that confidence back. I think and hope he will be here until the end of the season and then we will see what happens. I just want it to go smoothly for him because he deserves that.”

Although it remains early in Almond’s comeback from two severe blows that threatened not only his career, but also his life, Gray is adamant the defender can continue on a positive trajectory and return to a high level over the coming months. “He can get back to where he was,” explained Gray when asked how far Almond can go.