Jordan Henderson latest as ex-Liverpool and Sunderland midfielder is linked with return to England
Former Sunderland midfielder Jordan Henderson reportedly wants to return to England.
Former Sunderland midfielder Jordan Henderson reportedly wants to return to the Premier League - just six months after signing for Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq.
The 33-year-old cost Al Ettifaq a fee in the region of £13million, with the Saudi club reportedly paying him a wage of around £350,000 per week.
Yet it's been claimed Henderson hasn't settled since his summer move from Liverpool and is looking at other options. A move would have to work for all parties, though, with Al Ettifaq not prepared to let the midfielder leave for less than their valuation.
The Saudi side, managed by former Liverpool and England midfielder Steven Gerrard, haven't won in the Saudi Pro League since late October and are eighth in the table.
Henderson will also have aspirations to be named in England's European Championships squad this summer. The midfielder came through the ranks at Sunderland, where he made 79 appearances, before signing for Liverpool in 2011, captaining The Reds to a Premier League title and Champions League triumph.