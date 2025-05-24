Sunderland face Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley this afternoon.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland manager Gus Poyet believes the manner of the Black Cats Championship play-off semi-final win against Coventry City can help them in today’s final - but has backed opponents Sheffield United to claim a Wembley win.

Regis Le Bris’ side marked the end of an underwhelming run of form when goals from Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda helped them to a 2-1 first leg win over the Sky Blues earlier this month. Frank Lampard’s side hit back in the second leg on Wearside as a Jack Rudoni strike sent the tie into extra-time - but a last-gasp Dan Ballard header set off memorable scenes at the Stadium of Light and ensured Sunderland now lie potentially just 90 minutes away from a return to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This afternoon’s opponents faced a far more straightforward task to secure their own place in the final as the Blades claimed a pair of 3-0 wins to comfortably see off Bristol City in their own semi-final and that has led many to suggest Chris Wilder’s men are the favourites to come out on top at Wembley.

Former Black Cats boss Poyet, who led Sunderland out at Wembley in their Capital One Cup final defeat against Manchester City in 2014, insisted his old club are ‘in a better position’ following their semi-final win against Coventry - but believes the Blades will secure promotion into the Premier League later today.

When asked how he would prepare for the Wembley showdown, he told FlashScore: "It's on the day who performs or who doesn't make a mistake. So many things are important, and you need to be spot on. So, let's hope they go up because that city needs Sunderland in the Premier League. I think they (Sheffield United) are favourites for many reasons. Not only the form. Their players have been in that situation. Sunderland had a tremendous season, then they lost five games in a row by the end, and they went into the play-offs with Coventry.

“Difficult for them when they won away from home. That's the typical game. I think Coventry were much better than Sunderland, but somehow they won. They had two, three chances, they scored two. And people were calling me all the time, they were going to Wembley. I said, 'Wait, wait, wait, it's not finished'. And when you're scoring the whatever minute it was to go to Wembley, they realised how difficult it is. Maybe these two games against Coventry will help a little bit for Sunderland to be in a better position. But if it was directly from the end of the season to the final, I would say to you that it was Sheffield United all the way."

Your next Sunderland read: This is what it was like to be a Sunderland fan in Trafalgar Square ahead of Championship play-off final