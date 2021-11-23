Former Sunderland and Middlesbrough legend Grant Leadbitter to give Hylton CW Football Club a major boost

The club were the winners of the EFL’s communities partner, Your Move’s ‘Your Club Your Kit’ competition, which has given grassroots clubs and school teams a chance to win free kit.

In total, more than 100 teams across the country will receive 14 full-match kits featuring their club logo and colours.

Hylton CW Football Club is one of the winning clubs and will receive their free kit from former Black Cats star, Leadbitter, who will visit the Billy Hardy Sports Complex.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland midfielder Grant Leadbitter.

Leadbitter said: “The grassroots game is an important part of football in the region and it’s brilliant to see Hylton CW Football Club selected as one of the winners of the Your Club Your Kit competition.

“Every player playing in the Premier League and EFL has started their career in junior clubs like Hylton and we all look back at our time in junior football with great fondness.

“I am looking forward to meeting everyone at the club and handing over their kit in a city that is very close to my heart."

Samantha Martin, branch manager for Your Move in Sunderland said: “We’re so pleased for this local club and that Grant Leadbitter is supporting us in celebrating their success in winning the competition.

“Although the local Your Move team may not be footballers, we do understand the importance of teamwork and in helping each other and this clearly means we share similar goals to this winning Club and the community in which we both belong.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.