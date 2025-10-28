'Definitely helps them' - Former Newcastle United man spots Sunderland advantage

A former Premier League star has identified a key advantage for Sunderland as they look to continue impressing this season.

Former Newcastle United and England winger Andros Townsend has identified one key factor that could allow Sunderland and Leeds United to preserve their Premier League status this season.

The Whites were promoted as they claimed the Championship title on the final day of last season and have made a solid start to their return to the top flight. A crucial home win against West Ham United on Friday night has lifted Daniel Farke’s men six points clear of the relegation zone and they could even move into the top half of the table if they can land another three points at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Of the three newly-promoted clubs, it is Sunderland that have truly impressed with Saturday’s stunning win at Chelsea temporarily lifting the Black Cats into second place in the table before results elsewhere meant they ended the weekend sitting in fourth spot. That is beyond the wildest dreams of any Sunderland fan as Regis Le Bris and his players continue to surpass all expectations with a remarkable set of results since they secured their own Premier League return with a Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United.

A home double header with Everton and Arsenal is next on the agenda for the Black Cats - and Townsend believes ‘the hostile atmosphere’ inside the Stadium of Light can help continue building the unquestionable momentum built up over the first two and a half months of an already memorable campaign.

Speaking on BBC Sport’s Monday Night Club, the former England winger said: “In terms of Sunderland and Leeds, going there the hostile atmosphere, the massive stadiums, the amazing pitches, it definitely helps them. It gives them a boost. No club wants to go and play Leeds. Leeds away is horrible, no matter what division you’re in, that is not a good place to go and win a football match.”

What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland fans?

Speaking earlier this season about his new look squad and the bond with supporters, the Black Cats boss told the club website: “It is really positive to have this mindset of going until the end. It is not easy to understand why, but the personality of the players, the consistency of the game model, the quality of the squad, and the connection with our fans - we have many elements to explain this mentality until the end.

“If we can work like that, no matter the scenario or the circumstances after conceding a goal, we will keep pushing, keep working, and keep believing we can win. It is really positive for the squad. The gap is huge, but we need time to bridge it. We need support with new players and healthy competition.”