Alex Neil has reinforced the message that Sunderland will be active in the transfer market again this summer before it closes on September 1.

One area he may look to strengthen is up-front where the Black Cats are currently light on numbers, particularly if injuries to Simms or Stewart occur.

However, getting a striker through the door during any transfer window is always a tricky proposition for football clubs and Sunderland will face that very issue if they look to strengthen in that area.

Sunderland may look to sign strikers this summer as cover for Ross Stewart (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

Here, we take a look at five strikers that could be available for Sunderland to sign this summer:

Adam Armstrong

After moving to St Mary’s for £15million last summer, Armstrong managed just two league goals last season as Southampton slumped to a 15th place finish.

A summer upheaval at the club means that the former Newcastle United youngster could be allowed to leave on-loan this summer.

Southampton striker Adam Armstrong could be available on-loan this summer (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Armstrong is from the North East and has a fantastic track-record in the Championship having netted 44 goals during his last two seasons in the division.

Sam Greenwood

Sunderland-born Greenwood has recently signed a new deal at Elland Road, one that would keep him at the club until 2026.

He played 17 minutes during their victory over Wolves last weekend and is slowly becoming an important part of Jesse Marsch’s side.

Greenwood has seemingly become a regular in Leeds’ first-team squad, making a move to Sunderland unlikely right now, however, that could all change by the time September rolls around and if there is a chance Greenwood is available, it is surely a deal that Sunderland should be looking into?

Rodrigo Muniz

Middlesbrough were very keen on Muniz last summer before he made the switch to Craven Cottage.

Following their promotion, Muniz may be allowed to leave on-loan in a bid to get regular first-team football.

The Brazilian has had just one-year in England but looks to be a great prospect for the future - is he another youngster that Sunderland can help nurture?

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Sunderland were linked with an unlikely swoop for Clarke-Harris in January - could they make a bid for the striker this time around?

12 goals and three assists for a relegated side last season was not a bad return from the 28-year-old who already has two goals for Peterborough in League One this year.

A deal for Clarke-Harris won’t come cheap, however, he would come with an almost guarantee of scoring goals.

Matej Vydra

The former Burnley man is currently out injured but has proven to be clinical in this division, netting 21 times during his last campaign in the second-tier with Derby County.

Vydra would add great experience to Sunderland and a know-how of how to score goals in this division - an invaluable asset.

His style of play is also slightly different to Ross Stewart, giving Neil another varied option in attack.