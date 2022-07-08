Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is a round-up of the latest Newcastle United news and transfer stories from Friday, July 8.

Former Newcastle United striker made available for loan just one year on from £15million move

Former Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong could leave Southampton on loan this summer after falling down the pecking order at St Mary’s.

Southampton's English striker Adam Armstrong celebrates his goal during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Aston Villa at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on November 5, 2021. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Geordie striker joined the Saints from Blackburn Rovers last summer for a reported £15million, with Newcastle around £5million of that due to a sell-on agreement.

Armstrong progressed through the ranks at Newcastle but was limited to just 21 first team appearances without scoring. After various loan moves, the striker made a permanent switch to Blackburn Rovers and enjoyed a successful stint at the Championship club.

But upon stepping up to the Premier League, Armstrong has struggled at Southampton with just two goals in 28 appearances last season.

Football Insider claim that the Saints are now prepared to loan out Armstrong ahead of the new season. A flurry of Championship clubs would be keen to secure the 25-year-old for the season though the player’s preference is to remain in the top flight.

Broja open to Newcastle United move

Chelsea forward Armando Broja is open to joining Newcastle United this summer, according to inews.

Newcastle have been linked with the 20-year-old as a potential alternative to Hugo Ekitike, who the Magpies have so far failed to sign from Reims.

Broja spent last season on loan at Southampton, scoring nine goals in 38 games in all competitions. He is set for talks with Chelsea regarding his future this week with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel wanting to take a closer look at him in pre-season before making a decision.

The player is understood to be against another loan move but would be open to a permanent move away from Chelsea if he wasn’t in Tuchel’s first-team plans.

West Ham United and Everton have also registered an interest in the Albanian international.

Newcastle United reportedly interested Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio

Newcastle are being linked with a move for Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio, according to reports in Spain.

The 26-year-old has a year remaining on his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu and his future is uncertain with Real Madrid considering cashing in as a preferred alternative to losing him on a free next summer.

Spanish outlet Sport claim that Newcastle United and Premier League rivals Liverpool are interested, but no offers have been made so far.

While Madrid value the player at around £42million, the time he has remaining on his contract has seen them lower their asking price to around £30million.

With Asensio’s current wages at Real Madrid understood to be around £120,000 per week, Newcastle would be able to accommodate him into their wage structure providing he was offered a similar deal.

Craig Bellamy named Burnley assistant manager

Former Newcastle United player Craig Bellamy has been named as Vincent Kompany’s assistant manager at Burnley.

The 42-year-old Welshman was teammates with Kompany at Manchester City between 2009 and 2011.