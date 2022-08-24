Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil’s regular use of a back three and wing-backs may impact the Black Cats’ recruitment approach, while Daniel Ballard’s injury setback has left the squad light at the back.

Over the past 12 months, Sunderland have tried to sign younger players, predominantly from Premier League clubs, with potential to improve.

The Black Cats will also be looking at the loan market to improve their squad in the final week of the window.

Joe Bryan playing for Fulham. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are a few defensive players they could look at:

Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton)

A player Sunderland have been tracking and seemingly have a good chance of signing if Brighton allow him to leave.

There are complications in a potential move as van Hecke only has a year left on his contract at the Amex Stadium and would most likely sign a new deal before being loaned out.

The 22-year-old impressed on loan at Blackburn last season, yet reports in the North West have claimed Rovers have conceded defeat in their attempts to re-sign him.

Ballard’s injury means van Hecke could likely slot into Sunderland’s back three and receive regular game time if he moved to the Stadium of Light.

Di'Shon Bernard (Manchester United)

Another centre-back who impressed in the Championship last season, with Bernard making 26 league appearances on loan at Hull.

The 21-year-old, who has been at United’s academy since the age of 16, often played at centre-back in a back four last season but has also played at right-back.

Bernard has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford so another loan move to the Championship may be beneficial.

Cody Drameh (Leeds)

The 20-year-old has predominantly played as a right-back after representing Fulham and Leeds at youth level, yet he also operated as a wing-back while on loan at Cardiff last season.

Drameh has been on the bench for Leeds’ first three Premier League fixtures this term and has also played for England at under-21s level.

Sunderland have Lynden Gooch and Trai Hume available on the right side of defence but may still look to strengthen in the full-back positions.

Mads Bech Sorensen (Brentford)

Sunderland have fewer options on the left side of defence, where there was too much reliance placed on Dennis Cirkin during the last campaign.

Sorensen, 23, made 11 Premier League appearances last season and has played just 17 minutes in the league for Brentford this term.

The Dane is left footed and has played as a centre-back and as left-back in a back three and back four for The Bees.

Joe Bryan (Fulham)

A more experienced option who would provide good competition in the left wing-back role.

Bryan is a double promotion winner with Fulham but only made 15 Championship appearances last season.