Despite it being relatively quiet on the transfer front, Alex Neil has revealed that Sunderland will look to move in the transfer market once again before the window closes on September 1.

Neil said: “I'm confident we'll get players in before the window if that's the question, but no one is on their way up at the moment, shall we say.

“The transfer market is a moving thing all the time. It’s so fluid. Guys will become available that you don’t expect, guys will drop off that you think you have a chance of getting, guys will stay because maybe someone in that position at that club they are at has then got injured so they can’t let them out.”

Would any of these defenders be a good addition for Sunderland this summer? (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

One position the Black Cats will look to add depth to is at left-back and with that in mind, here, we take a look at five potential players that Sunderland could sign this summer in order to strengthen their defence:

Martin Kelly

Kelly left Crystal Palace this summer after eight years with the club.

The 32-year-old is coming to the end of his career, however, he could still be a handy pickup for a Championship side.

Leo Fuhr Hjelde in action for Leeds United against Everton (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Kelly is traditionally a right back, however, he could also be used on the left or as part of a back-three.

It isn’t just Kelly’s contributions on the pitch that would make him a good choice for the Black Cats though as the former Liverpool man can also be a good role-model for some of Sunderland’s younger players.

After being released by the Eagles, Kelly revealed his desire to help the younger members of the team: "Although the last couple of seasons have been frustrating not playing as much as I'd like to, I've always tried to be professional and help the lads off the pitch as well as on the pitch, and to help the younger lads coming through.

“I've tried to find ways to make my worth in the squad whether I've played or not.”

Terence Kongolo of Fulham (Photo by Glyn Kirk - Pool/Getty Images)

Terence Kongolo

Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League could spell the end of Kongolo’s time at Craven Cottage.

The former Huddersfield Town defender will reportedly be allowed to leave the club this summer and with bags of both Championship and Premier League experience, he could prove to be an astute signing for the Black Cats.

Kongolo can play at left-back or in the middle of defence and would bring heaps of experience to Neil’s back-line.

Leo Fuhr Hjelde

Could the Leeds United defender follow in the footsteps of former teammate Niall Huggins and make the switch from Elland Road to the Stadium of Light?

An injury-hit campaign last year saw Huggins make just two league appearances for Sunderland, but it is hoped that with a full pre-season behind him, he can begin to live up to the promise of a successful career on Wearside.

Hjelde will hope to avoid these problems this season and aged just 18, will be hoping this year can be his breakthrough season into first-team football.

The full-back joined Leeds from Celtic last summer and watched on from the bench as Jesse Marsch’s side secured victory over Wolves last weekend.

The Norwegian also made two appearances in the league last year and looks set to be the next star off the Leeds production line - but could a move to the Championship help his development?

Sunderland have shown they can be relied upon to nurture young talent and the Stadium of Light could be an ideal place for Hjelde to make the step into regular first-team football.

Ethan Laird

The Manchester United youngster has been heavily-linked with a loan-move to QPR this summer after impressing whilst at Swansea City and Bournemouth last campaign - should Sunderland look to try and hijack a deal for the 21-year-old?

On the surface, moving for Laird seems like a no-brainer. Despite only turning 21 in early August, Laird has already accumulated a fair amount of experience in the EFL having had a spell at MK Dons before last season’s Championship loans.

Although a right-back by trade, Laird can also play on the wing - versatility that will undoubtedly benefit Neil’s side if they opt to stick with their current system.

Whilst Laird wouldn’t be a straight fit for the left-back position, having the opportunity to add an exciting young talent with Championship experience is the kind of proposition that doesn’t come around too often - and it’s one that Sunderland may look to take advantage of ahead of their rivals.

Neil Taylor

Unlike many of the players on this list, Taylor is coming to the end of his career, but he’s certainly someone that can still do a job in the Championship if required.

Taylor rose to prominence whilst at Swansea City and became an integral part of their team as they navigated their first foray into the Premier League.

Taylor spent six years in South Wales before joining Aston Villa in January 2017 - eventually helping the Villains to promotion from the Championship.

His last move took him to Teesside where he played 17 times in all competitions for Middlesbrough last season, impressing boss Chris Wilder in the process:

“Neil’s been outstanding since he came to the football club.” Wilder said in January.

“I knew bringing him in what he was all about - his career and his personality and character.”

Taylor’s experience at Championship level, and in the top-flight, would undoubtedly help Sunderland’s youthful back-line.

Danny Batth is a strong character in the heart of the defence but with players like Dennis Cirkin, Dan Ballard and Anthony Patterson around him, it surely wouldn’t harm the Black Cats in having another experienced body in defence - Taylor certainly ticks those boxes.